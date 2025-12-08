Hydrogen could be the future of supercars, and Bosch has built a Maserati-engined prototype to prove it

There are a few good reasons why using hydrogen to directly power cars is a good idea and we’ll come onto them a little later, but the best one for enthusiasts like us is apparent the moment this prototype fires up: it sounds glorious, a heavy, rich, loping V6 drawl that’s indistinguishable from the sound of one burning hydrocarbon fuel. Yet there is no aroma, even if you drop on one knee and stick your nose in one of its tailpipes.

Built for Bosch by French sports car constructors Ligier, the JS2 RH2 looks like a cross between a road car and a race car, which is pretty much on the money because the front is LMP3 racer while the bodywork and the rear end housing the Maserati twin-turbo ‘Nettuno’ V6 and eight-speed DSG gearbox, is bespoke. It was demonstrated at this year’s Le Mans and the target is to have a race car ready for the planned hydrogen class in 2028, with road cars to follow.

This car runs on gaseous hydrogen stored in three sausage-shaped tanks, one in each sill and one behind the seats. Liquid hydrogen is 40 per cent more energy-dense but much harder to manage because it is only liquid at -253deg C. Even then, it is much less energy-dense than petrol, so large, insulated tanks are required for the sort of range we are used to.