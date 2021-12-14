A few years ago Lexus gave us the ‘Electrified Sport’ concept, and while this car might not have entered production as soon as Lexus suggested, we received the Sport Concept instead. Now this car has become the LFA Concept, confirming its positioning as a successor to the iconic V10 supercar.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Given it’s still in concept-form (for now), precise technical details are still under wraps, but what we do know is that it won’t come with a V10. It won’t even come with a combustion engine like the new Toyota GR GT it was developed alongside, as this will be a fully electric car and a centrepiece for the marque’s EV offensive.

> The Toyota GR GT is a V8, rear-wheel drive Aston Martin Vantage rival

Just like the new Toyota GR GT, the LFA Concept has a sleek cab-rear silhouette, with a long, dramatic bonnet, huge rear diffuser and even an expansive rear deck complete with an integrated drone (no, we’re not sure why either).

While it might not have the V10 many hoped it might, it sounds like it does. The LFA Concept comes with virtual gears in a similar fashion to those in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, and along with this, a synthesised ‘engine’ sound clearly based on that of the original LFA’s screaming 4.8-litre V10.