It’s official. The next Lexus LFA won’t get a V10
What was the Lexus Sport Concept is now the LFA, and now we know what will power it
A few years ago Lexus gave us the ‘Electrified Sport’ concept, and while this car might not have entered production as soon as Lexus suggested, we received the Sport Concept instead. Now this car has become the LFA Concept, confirming its positioning as a successor to the iconic V10 supercar.
Given it’s still in concept-form (for now), precise technical details are still under wraps, but what we do know is that it won’t come with a V10. It won’t even come with a combustion engine like the new Toyota GR GT it was developed alongside, as this will be a fully electric car and a centrepiece for the marque’s EV offensive.
Just like the new Toyota GR GT, the LFA Concept has a sleek cab-rear silhouette, with a long, dramatic bonnet, huge rear diffuser and even an expansive rear deck complete with an integrated drone (no, we’re not sure why either).
While it might not have the V10 many hoped it might, it sounds like it does. The LFA Concept comes with virtual gears in a similar fashion to those in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, and along with this, a synthesised ‘engine’ sound clearly based on that of the original LFA’s screaming 4.8-litre V10.
The concept this model appears to be a development of featured a twin-motor setup for all-wheel drive, and a steer-by-wire system. That car was also targeting an acceleration time from standstill to 62mph in the low-2sec zone along with a range of 434 miles. Whether or not the new Sport concept will share any of these stats is yet to be confirmed.
Toyota hasn’t hidden the fact it’s been actively working on the development of solid state battery tech for years now, and signs are that this car will be the first to receive it when it’s ready. Exactly how far the tech is from production isn’t known, but when it finally comes to fruition, it could make the next LFA one of the most competitive performance EVs we’ve seen yet – it will, however, also make it one of the more expensive.
Inside it's all very futuristic, with a cascading, backlit element framing the driver’s zone and a curved digital dashboard sat behind a yoke-style steering wheel. This wheel includes various dials and switches, with one for 'F-mode', suggesting it might just fall within the Lexus 'F' line should it make it to production.
With the Lexus RC F dead and the LC500 not far behind it, the launch of a new performance coupe would plug this gap neatly. Given the market launch of its production-spec Toyota GR GT relative won’t come until 2027 though, we’ll have even longer to wait for the next LFA.