We’re certainly not short of hypercars, but the introduction of a brand new mainstream supercar designed from the ground-up is a rarity in today’s market. That’s what makes this moment particularly significant, with Toyota Gazoo Racing unveiling its all-new GR GT as its flagship model. We’re at the reveal event at Fuji Speedway in Japan for all of the details.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Until recently, this car was little more than an exotic prototype with only rumours to guide us on its positioning. An official, albeit camouflaged, outing at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed further stoked the rumour mill, but Toyota remained typically tight-lipped as to precisely what we were looking at. Now, all is revealed.

> Toyota GR GT3 racer launched to battle Ferrari's track-only 296

As is immediately clear, this is not a car that follows the typical supercar formula. Developed by Gazoo racing (hence GR GT), it was developed as a ‘race car for the road’, and while this phrase is thrown around an awful lot these days, the GR GT takes this quite literally. An FIA GT3-spec variant has been launched alongside it, with both cars developed in tandem to allow for part sharing.

Slightly odd is the way this car has been positioned in Toyota’s lineup, as while initial marketing material suggested it’s a spiritual successor to the Lexus LFA, Lexus just announced its ‘LFA concept’ as an all-electric alternative to this car. Regardless of how Toyota decides to position these new models, the market will undoubtedly make its own decision on what seems most logical…

Design and aerodynamics

It’s bold design follows form over function, with its aerodynamics and cooling optimised prior to its final design. The result is an exotic silhouette and the kind of long-nosed, ultra cab rear super GT design we haven’t seen since the days of the Mercedes-Benz SLS and Dodge Viper. There are elements of Dodge Charger in its front end, but the relation to the rest of the GR lineup like the Yaris and Corolla is very clear – the surfacing and lighting units all tie in with the rest of the range.