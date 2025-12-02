Jaguar Land Rover chief creative officer Gerry McGovern allegedly fired

Jaguar Land Rover has reportedly fired Gerry McGovern, its Chief Creative Officer, according to reports in the Indian media, home to JLR’s owners TATA. It is 12 months since the controversial rebranding and reveal of the controvertial Type 00 concept car that made international headlines around the world.

The reports suggest McGovern was asked to leave JLR’s Gaydon head office earlier this week and his employment terminated with immediate effect. The move comes just a week after new JLR CEO PB Balaji started in his role following Adrian Mardell’s retirement.

McGovern had rejoined Land Rover in 2004 following an early stint at the Austin Rover Group where he was the lead designer for the MG F and Land Rover Freelander. During his time at JLR McGovern climbed the design ranks to become responsible for the group’s design direction, including reinventing the Defender, pushing the Range Rover upmarket and giving the Discovery its offset rear numberplate.

He also came up with the House of Brands concept for the Defender, Discovery, Range Rover and Jaguar brands to sit under, which left commentators asking where this left Land Rover. He also helped design a business suit that you could go swimming in.

His last substantial project at JLR was the reimagining of Jaguar, a process that resulted in the slow demise of the existing product line from I-Pace to F-type ahead of the controversial reveal of the Type 00 concept in December 2024.

With the Type 00-inspired production car nearing the end of its extensive development period and set to be revealed in 2026, McGovern's departure comes at a time when Jaguar requires stability and reassurance. While McGovern was a divisive character both internally and externally, his sudden departure could have long term implications on the design and delivery of future Land Rover, Range Rover and Jaguar cars.

Jaguar Land Rover were approached for comment.