The Jaguar Type 00 is a 1000bhp super GT concept

However, as is the modern way, expect circa 1000bhp, which will require either three or four motors, most likely the latter as this will allow JLR’s engineering team to optimise the hardware and software as it’s developed. There’s an undercurrent of confidence within JLR that it will be the most technologically advanced car it has ever built.

And the most luxurious, too. Much of the interior is pure design fantasy, the 3.2 metre central spine made from brass won’t make production if they want it to pass occupant extraction tests, and the totem mood lighting and Prism case for storing it in are best saved for the next Marvel franchise. However, the dual screens for the driver and passenger that fold away when not required make perfect sense, with Jaguar working on the capability for the head-up display to conform to the latest regulations that would allow the screens to be out of sight when you’re driving.

Being very 21st century, don't expect the new Jaguar to go heavy on the old Jaguar fixtures and fittings. Chrome, leather and burr walnut trim won’t lead the trim options, instead more suitably luxurious materials such as wool blends will be woven through the interior.

What is at stake for Jaguar with the Type 00 and the models it spawns can not be over estimated. Existing factories have been closed in order for them to be converted to build electric cars. Dealers will have nothing new to sell for more than 12 months, but will still be expected to sell used and service existing fleets. Customers will be none the wiser as to what their new Jaguar might look like until 12 months from now. If copying nothing doesn’t work, there really is nothing left for Jaguar.