Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Nürburgring 24 Hours 2025 preview: 141 cars to embark on the toughest race of the calendar

As if Le Mans wasn’t enough of a test, the most gruelling endurance race of all is up next with the 2025 Nürburgring 24 Hours

by: Sam Jenkins
16 Jun 2025
Nurburgring 24 Hours 2025

With the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours now over and done with, teams are making their way across France and into Germany for an equally gruelling test of endurance: the 2025 Nürburgring 24 Hours. Featuring the largest grid in half a decade, a total of 141 cars will line up for the flag drop on Saturday June 21 before hitting the world’s longest circuit for 24 hours straight – all 15.76 miles and 73 corners of it… 

Advertisement - Article continues below

While the Nürburgring 24 Hours goes without the exotic Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship, the top GT3 class of this year's N24 is well and truly packed. A total of eight different manufacturers will hit the circuit, with qualifying results pointing towards strong performance for the Porsche 911 GT3 R, with it occupying the top three spots in the final order – there are a total of seven GT3 Rs running this year, putting it top in terms of raw numbers too. 

> When racing at the Nürburgring 24 Hours goes wrong

The Mercedes-AMG GT3 and Lamborghini Huracan GT3 also came out with a good result in qualifying, with the new Ford Mustang GT3 running for the first time at N24 this year. The defending champions in the Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II will also be battling it out, with Aston Martin Vantage AMG GT3s, Ferrari 296 GT3s and BMW M4 GT3s also part of the top pack.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

There are 20 classes at N24 in total, ranging from the VT2 class for more modest 'small' production cars, two Cup classes for Porsches, GT4 and a whole lot more. This year there's a Dacia Logan racing alongside the thoroughbred GT3 cars, a Volkswagen Beetle RSR and even a 997-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. The McLaren Artura also makes its first N24 appearance in Trophy-form, with Lynk&Co also making its debut with the 03 TCR. As always, Cupra Leons, Toyota Supras, Audi S3s and a host of BMW 3-series-based racers can also be found throughout the entry list.

As varied as the cars are, there’s also a fascinating mixture of drivers competing this year. The son of ex-Toyota President and CEO Akio Toyoda, Daisuke Toyoda, will get behind the wheel of a Toyota Gazoo Rookie Racing GR Yaris, with Maro Engel in an AMG GT3, N24 2023 winner David Pittard in a Vantage GT3 and Michael Schumacher's nephew, David Schumacher, in the HRT Ford Performance Ford Mustang GT3. There is even a team of automotive figures you might recognise back to compete again under Black Falcon in the BMW M4 GT4, with Jimmy Broadbent, Mikhail (Misha) Charoudin and sim racer Steve Brown behind the wheel. To say it's a diverse grid is an understatement.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The Genesis GMR-001 brings V8 power to tackle Ferrari at Le Mans
Genesis GMR001
News

The Genesis GMR-001 brings V8 power to tackle Ferrari at Le Mans

The GMR-001 is set to join a packed Hypercar grid in 2026, but we've already taken a look at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours race
13 Jun 2025
24 Hours of Lemons – we dive into the endurance race for $500 scrappers
24 Hours of Lemons
Features

24 Hours of Lemons – we dive into the endurance race for $500 scrappers

$500 wouldn't buy you a door mirror for a Le Mans car. At the 24 Hours of Lemons, it's the budget for your entire race car. We get stuck in
19 Apr 2025
McLaren V10 hypercar will race Ferrari, Porsche and Aston Martin at Le Mans
McLaren Le Mans hypercar
News

McLaren V10 hypercar will race Ferrari, Porsche and Aston Martin at Le Mans

After years of speculation, McLaren has finally teased its top-level hypercar that will race at Le Mans in 2027
11 Apr 2025
The anatomy of a NASCAR Cup car: under the skin of the 200mph V8 racer
NASCAR Cup car anatomy
Features

The anatomy of a NASCAR Cup car: under the skin of the 200mph V8 racer

The thrill-packed NASCAR Cup Series has undergone arguably its biggest ever shake-up with the introduction of the Next Gen car. We get up close with F…
29 Mar 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

£8000 savings on Skoda’s Octavia VRS, and you still want an SUV?
Skoda Octavia vRS
News

£8000 savings on Skoda’s Octavia VRS, and you still want an SUV?

Skoda’s Octavia vRS has never been marked down for being too expensive, but with the latest savings to be had it’s even more of a performance car barg…
13 Jun 2025
Caterham 310 Encore is the end of the line for the Ford 1.6
Caterham Seven 310 Encore
News

Caterham 310 Encore is the end of the line for the Ford 1.6

It’s goodbye and goodnight for the Caterham Seven 310, with the 25-strong run of 310 Encores serving as the final farewell
11 Jun 2025
£15k off an Audi RS6 – 621bhp super estate discounted by over 10 per cent
Audi RS6
News

£15k off an Audi RS6 – 621bhp super estate discounted by over 10 per cent

Audi’s V8 titan is near the end of its life and high-spec examples are now available with big discounts
10 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content