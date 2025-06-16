With the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours now over and done with, teams are making their way across France and into Germany for an equally gruelling test of endurance: the 2025 Nürburgring 24 Hours. Featuring the largest grid in half a decade, a total of 141 cars will line up for the flag drop on Saturday June 21 before hitting the world’s longest circuit for 24 hours straight – all 15.76 miles and 73 corners of it…

While the Nürburgring 24 Hours goes without the exotic Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship, the top GT3 class of this year's N24 is well and truly packed. A total of eight different manufacturers will hit the circuit, with qualifying results pointing towards strong performance for the Porsche 911 GT3 R, with it occupying the top three spots in the final order – there are a total of seven GT3 Rs running this year, putting it top in terms of raw numbers too.

The Mercedes-AMG GT3 and Lamborghini Huracan GT3 also came out with a good result in qualifying, with the new Ford Mustang GT3 running for the first time at N24 this year. The defending champions in the Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II will also be battling it out, with Aston Martin Vantage AMG GT3s, Ferrari 296 GT3s and BMW M4 GT3s also part of the top pack.