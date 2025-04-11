McLaren has announced it will finally be entering the Hypercar class in the World Endurance Championship for the 2027 season. The announcement follows speculation that’s been rife since the class was first announced in 2018, about the possibility of McLaren’s return to the fight for victory at Le Mans. Indeed, it’s well known that McLaren were one of the marques at the table helping to design the rule set.

Little is known about McLaren’s entry, though much to the surprise of fans, the announcement on social media did feature the car itself, albeit shrouded in darkness with its lights on, as well as a sound clip. That sound was not of a generic turbocharged V8 or V6 engine, as is the norm across most of the sprawling Hypercar grid. Rather, it was a dead ringer for a Judd V10, an engine that also features in the McLaren Solus GT track-only hypercar.

That’s not to suggest McLaren’s Le Mans entry will be Solus-based. For one, that car was not designed to conform to any road- or race-based rules or regulations. Its sliding canopy front screen for example, almost certainly would not be allowed. Then there’s what we can see of the car in McLaren’s teaser. Even with so little on display, the fact it has lights, that airbox, that rear wing, that windscreen – nothing about it is very ‘Solus’ at all.

What, beyond simply believing it to be the most effective solution, would motivate McLaren’s choice of the Judd V10? Key rival Ferrari utilised a version of its 296 GTB supercar’s V6 engine, for some synergy between the 499P and its distant road-going cousins. Could McLaren have not benefitted from forging a similar relationship, using the Artura’s V6? Well, the V10’s use in the Solus does mean McLaren has a reasonable understanding of the Judd engine and, as Aston Martin and Cadillac have proved, bringing better noises back to endurance racing gets you great PR.