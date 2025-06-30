Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

McLaren adds ex-Ferrari boss to its team following reshuffle

Former Ferrari Chairman Luca Montezemolo joins McLaren to spearhead growth under new owners

by: Stuart Gallagher
30 Jun 2025
McLaren Artura Spider

McLaren’s new owners, CYVN Holdings, continue to ring the changes with the appointment of Luca Cordero Di Montezemolo as a director of the recently created McLaren Group Holdings.

McLaren Group Holdings was formed in April 2025 after the Abu Dhabi Government acquired the company from the Bahrain sovereign wealth fund via its investment vehicle CYVN Holdings. The Group controls McLaren’s road car business, its multiple off-shoots such as licensing and, while it has no controlling stake in the Formula 1 team, this too sits within the Group.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The appointment of the former CEO of Ferrari will add to McLaren’s leadership team and provide near-unprecedented insight to the workings of the higher echelons of the super and hypercar world. While McLaren and Ferrari have been fierce rivals on the track in F1, on the road the Italian firm operates at an altogether higher level, with the British firm struggling with profitability and to make an indent into Ferrari’s dominance in the supercar market.

Luca di Montezemolo

Montezemolo, who presided over Ferrari’s most dominant era in F1 from 2000 to 2004 and was Chairman of both Ferrari and Fiat, will join former Rolls Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös who joined McLaren in April.

> McLaren Artura 2025 review – the ultimate entry-level supercar

Since coming under the control of CYVN Holdings McLaren Automotive has gone through some significant management changes. Foreseven, the electric vehicle start-up that is also backed by CYVN and acquired the Gordon McLaren Technologies including the rights to Murray’s innovative iStream platform technology in 2023, has merged with McLaren Automotive. This has led to Forseven’s management team taking on key roles within McLaren Automotive, including its CEO Nick Collins replacing Michael Leiters, another former Ferrari exec. 

With McLaren currently racing away with both the drivers' and constructors' title in Formula 1 (helped in no small way by Team Principal Andrea Stella, another former Ferrari employee), McLaren Automotive is now chasing down its Italian rival on the road too.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Lamborghini Fenomeno – new hypercar will be revealed at Monterey Car Week
Lamborghini Fenomeno
News

Lamborghini Fenomeno – new hypercar will be revealed at Monterey Car Week

A new limited-run hypercar is on the agenda at Lamborghini and it goes by the name Fenomeno
27 Jun 2025
Corvette ZR1X is more powerful and faster than the Ferrari F80
Corvette ZR1X – front
News

Corvette ZR1X is more powerful and faster than the Ferrari F80

Corvette’s long-awaited halo model has arrived – ‘ZR1X’ might not be as evocative as ‘Zora’ but it’s every bit as powerful as the rumours suggested
18 Jun 2025
The Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti is an 868bhp supercar you (probably) can’t buy
Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti
News

The Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti is an 868bhp supercar you (probably) can’t buy

The 296 has only just been given the hardcore Speciale treatment, but Ferrari’s already devised a new special edition for its very best customers
17 Jun 2025
Two new Gordon Murray supercars set for summer reveal
GMA T.50
News

Two new Gordon Murray supercars set for summer reveal

Gordon Murray isn't stopping at the T.50 and T.33, with two new ‘Special Vehicle’ commissions set to be unveiled in August at Monterey Car Week
16 Jun 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Honda Civic Type R for £5k off – save 10 per cent on the ultimate hot hatch
Honda Civic Type R deal
News

Honda Civic Type R for £5k off – save 10 per cent on the ultimate hot hatch

The Civic Type R is not long for this world and there are deals to be had on Honda’s pricey but near-perfect hot hatch
26 Jun 2025
Frontline MGA Factory Edition review – a quaint classic with a modern heart
Frontline MGA Factory Edition
Reviews

Frontline MGA Factory Edition review – a quaint classic with a modern heart

The MGB restomod specialist turns its attention to the B’s pretty predecessor. The result is compelling
26 Jun 2025
New Jaguar GT heads to the Nürburgring: 1000bhp production car goes performance testing
Jaguar GT Type 00 – front
News

New Jaguar GT heads to the Nürburgring: 1000bhp production car goes performance testing

All-electric Jaguar continues its testing ahead of its 2027 launch
27 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content