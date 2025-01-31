Ford will fight Ferrari at Le Mans once again in 2027

After years of back and forth and CEO Jim Farley insisting that prototype racing doesn’t have the customer relatability that the Ford brand demands, Ford has finally confirmed it will return to top-flight sports car racing in 2027. That means that for the first time since 1969, Ford and Ferrari Ferrari will clash in the top class at Le Mans for the outright win.

Ford last tasted victory at the world-famous enduro in 2016 with the Ford GT GTE. The car won on its debut, racing against Ferrari’s 488 GTE and the Porsche 911 RSR. This was the leading GT class however, not the top-level prototype class which at the time was LMP1. In 2027, a blue oval will grace the nose of a car that can go for the overall win, as it last did in the 1960s with the GT40 and latterly, the P68.

The American giant always has an eye on costs, so the cheaper LMDh class that forms the basis of the GTP lineup in the American IMSA sports car championship makes sense on a number of levels. Further details, in terms of what powertrain and what chassis provider Ford will go with, remain to be confirmed.