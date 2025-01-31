Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Ford will fight Ferrari at Le Mans once again in 2027

Ford will enter an LMDh car at Le Mans in 2027 to fight Ferrari, Porsche, Toyota, Aston Martin, Genesis and many more

by: Ethan Jupp
31 Jan 2025
Ford Le Mans 2027

After years of back and forth and CEO Jim Farley insisting that prototype racing doesn’t have the customer relatability that the Ford brand demands, Ford has finally confirmed it will return to top-flight sports car racing in 2027. That means that for the first time since 1969, Ford and Ferrari Ferrari will clash in the top class at Le Mans for the outright win.

Ford last tasted victory at the world-famous enduro in 2016 with the Ford GT GTE. The car won on its debut, racing against Ferrari’s 488 GTE and the Porsche 911 RSR. This was the leading GT class however, not the top-level prototype class which at the time was LMP1. In 2027, a blue oval will grace the nose of a car that can go for the overall win, as it last did in the 1960s with the GT40 and latterly, the P68.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The American giant always has an eye on costs, so the cheaper LMDh class that forms the basis of the GTP lineup in the American IMSA sports car championship makes sense on a number of levels. Further details, in terms of what powertrain and what chassis provider Ford will go with, remain to be confirmed. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

That said, Multimatic would be a strong guess, as a long-time collaborator with Ford, developing and running the Ford GTE and the Mustang GT3, as well as part-producing the Ford GT road car and the new Mustang GTD.

Ford Le Mans 2027

Also unclear is whether Red Bull, with which Ford has partnered in F1 for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, will be involved with the project. Since Ford has committed to LMDh, Red Bull’s RB17 track-only hypercar (which can apparently be converted to Hypercar spec with relative ease) clearly won’t form the basis. If not partnered with Ford, could Red Bull repurpose the RB17 itself to face off against its F1 partner at Le Mans?

As ever, more details will follow in due course, with just over two years to go until a Ford once again lines up on the grid against Ferrari at Le Mans, alongside Porsche, Toyota, Aston Martin, Genesis, BMW and many more.

Bill Ford, Ford Motor Company Executive Chair, said: ‘There is no track or race that means more to our history than Le Mans. It is where we took on Ferrari and won in the 1960s. It is where we returned 50 years later and shocked the world and beat Ferrari again. 

‘I am thrilled that we’re going back to Le Mans and competing at the highest level of endurance racing. We are ready to once again challenge the world, and ‘go like hell!’’

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Genesis to take on Ferrari and Toyota at Le Mans
Genesis GMR-001 front
News

Genesis to take on Ferrari and Toyota at Le Mans

Genesis Magma Racing debuts, with the GMR-001 hypercar set to take on Le Mans in 2026
5 Dec 2024
McLaren-Honda MP4/5B: Anatomy of a V10 F1 champion
McLaren MP4/5B front
Features

McLaren-Honda MP4/5B: Anatomy of a V10 F1 champion

McLaren and Honda went the V10 route when F1 returned to natural aspiration. The resulting MP4/5 and MP4/5B were championship-winning titans
24 Nov 2024
Why Lamborghini is quitting its Le Mans fight with Ferrari
Lamborghini Le Mans
News

Why Lamborghini is quitting its Le Mans fight with Ferrari

Lamborghini will not race in the World Endurance Championship in 2025, citing two-car Hypercar mandate in its decision
22 Nov 2024
Mercedes’ 2025 Le Mans return won’t involve an AMG One Hypercar
Mercedes-AMG GT3 evo
News

Mercedes’ 2025 Le Mans return won’t involve an AMG One Hypercar

Upgraded to LMGT3 spec, the AMG GT3 will take Mercedes back to Le Mans for the first time since 1999
20 Nov 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Can these upgrades make the Ferrari F40 harder to crash?
Ferrari F40 front
News

Can these upgrades make the Ferrari F40 harder to crash?

Amid the recent uproar around the F40, a Swiss firm has come up with a set of updates for Enzo’s final Ferrari
28 Jan 2025
‘There are still a few used car bargains. I almost dare not speak their names’
Audi R8
Opinion

‘There are still a few used car bargains. I almost dare not speak their names’

Jethro confesses an addiction, but one that you almost certainly share
24 Jan 2025
Best roadsters 2025 – serious alfresco driving machines
Best Roadsters 2025
Best cars

Best roadsters 2025 – serious alfresco driving machines

The best roadsters offer big thrills with minimal compromises - these are evo’s favourites from past and present
27 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content