How a sub-200bhp runabout exposes the problem with today’s performance cars

There was a time when even we could get excited about mainstream metal. Ford’s extraordinary run of Mk1 Focus, Puma, Ka and Mondeo – under the guidance of the late and much-missed Richard Parry-Jones – proved that, when a manufacturer made engineering quality and vehicle dynamics paramount, the results could be truly exceptional. Sadly, the car business now seems more concerned with cranking in more profit margin via ever-more extensive platform and technology sharing, restricting supply and/or constructing some crappy ‘luxury’ messaging in the hope we’re stupid enough to swallow it. We’re not, but short of spending the rest of our motoring lives driving increasingly ageing used cars, it’s a case of Hobson’s choice.

As for the long-termer in question, let’s see if you can guess what it is. It is turbocharged but has comfortably less than 200bhp. It doesn’t ride particularly well and has a slightly odd driving position, but it weighs less than 1100kg and – wait for it – has a five-speed manual transmission. Plus, get this, it is also mercifully free of Lane Assist, Emergency Brake Assist, Intelligent Speed Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring and Drowsiness warnings. In other words, it’s absolute bliss.

I can honestly say the first few weeks of custodianship have been a revelation. Yes, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss the presence, prestige and performance of the Jag F-type and Maserati Ghibli Trofeo I’ve run in recent years, but within a few days I began to find increasing delight in living with a small, simple, lightweight car. It’s quick too, with an infectiously boisterous character. Obviously, this means I drive it everywhere like my teenage self, but I’m sure that’ll wear off. Maybe.

I also cannot overstate how good it feels to have a reprieve from teeth-splinteringly annoying driver assistance systems. Since daily driving a car free of such ‘aids’, my general awareness, focus and engagement are definitely more acute. Sadly, by the same token, overreliance upon such technology and a lack of underlying skill – or even the will – to override it is the depressing answer to why general driving standards seem to have fallen off a cliff in recent years. They drive amongst us.

This story was first featured in evo issue 318.