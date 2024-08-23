Having previously run a 5-litre supercharged F-type, I was hopeful the Maser would at least match the 450bhp Jag’s fuel economy, but where that would return 30mpg on a motorway journey and drop to 24 in more general use, thus far the Ghibli has refused to be coaxed above 24mpg, even on a gentle return trip to Heathrow. Fortunately, the 80-litre tank means it still has a decent range, but the Trofeo is going to test editor Gallagher’s sense of humour when it comes to fuel expenses.

What are my first impressions? Well, I’m enjoying the Ghibli’s rarity and its enormous reserves of performance. I like that in being a supersaloon and not a super-SUV it makes a satisfyingly anachronistic statement about your preferred means of rapid propulsion. Also, it’s stimulating to be in a car that takes some getting to know. Audis, Beemers and Benzes are great cars, but each has a familiar stamp that’s shared across the vast majority of models in their respective ranges. The Ghibli is more conventional than its forebears, but it’s still a little quirky in the context of today.

I suspect this means there will be things about it that will annoy, but equally I know there are aspects of the Ghibli that are unique to Maserati, and therefore refreshingly likeable. Whenever I see someone driving an RS6, M5 or E63, I always feel a sense of admiration for their choice of vehicle. The Ghibli Trofeo is a step beyond, because it’s not an SUV and because it strays from the default supersaloon choices. The leftfield option might not be the ‘best’, but it will always be more interesting.

I have no doubt an all-wheel-drive M5 or E63 would better it in a point-to-point dash across country, but I don’t think the Trofeo is that kind of car. It does its thing in a different way. One that resists the pursuit of supercar poise, traction and raw pace in favour of a more classical supersaloon blend of immense waftability and colossal straight-line stonk. I think there’s something rather cool about that.

We won’t be keeping the Ghibli for as long as some of our Fast Fleet cars, but we’re hoping to pack in some big trips before it goes back to Maserati. For starters, the spec sheet tells me the Trofeo is a 203mph machine. While that figure may not have the impact it once had, I still think the double-ton is a more evocative benchmark and bragging right than any Tesla-rivalling 0-60mph time. With a bit of luck we’ll be heading to Germany to put that top speed to the test…

Total mileage 11,324 Mileage this month 2227 mpg this month 23.6 Costs this month £0 Purchase price £136,575

This story was first featured in evo issue 306.