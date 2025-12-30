The major modern flaws that even today's greatest V12 supercars suffer with

My last evo Car of the Year was just under ten years ago. How different it all is at eCoty 2025. Out of the dozen cars this year, only one has a manual gearbox and two have hybrid powertrains. Plenty of food for thought here: what is a Lamborghini with no fewer than three electric motors going to be like to drive? A Lamborghini with 1001bhp to boot.

Barker is only a year younger than me but apart from him I’m by far the oldest judge. The worry is not that I won’t be able to keep up with the youngsters on the road (I’m used to that: Meaden, Barker and Catchpole are more skilled drivers than I), but that I will come across as a Luddite. I detest the parasitical intrusion of modern ADAS systems into today’s cars. Bad enough in basic family cars but outrageous in cars designed for driving pleasure.

Fortunately, only hours into this year’s eCoty it is obvious that Taylor and Ashraf are just as irritated by all this stuff as I am. You have also to be careful that you have the car set in the right mode, with the relevant annoyances switched off. For example, the BMW M2 CS. My first drive in the car revealed an annoying friction in the steering a few degrees each side of the straight-ahead. It took a few minutes for it to dawn on me that the lane-keeping assist system was still active and was corrupting the car’s steering.

The judging process, just how we assess each contender, never stops being fascinating. Everybody goes about it differently; each has his own methodology. I’ll choose cars similar in their purpose and layout – for example the Aston Martin Vanquish and Ferrari 12 Cilindri – and drive them over the same stretch of road several times over, preferably in the company of another driver so that I can see how each car performs, moves on the road and rides, etc.