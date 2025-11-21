Everyone loves the idea of a GT car, so why does nobody buy them?

> Aston Martin Vanquish review - Britain’s Ferrari 12 Cilindri rival

Plus, we want our GT to have certain qualities and ingredients. Ideally it should be front-engined and rear drive. It should have a V12 wherever possible. It should be restrained but beautiful and imposing. Not too showy, mind, yet palpably expensive. Sounds about right, doesn’t it? And irresistible. The reward for making this fantasy come true – or even getting close – must be unimaginable riches and staggering success.

Only… erm, nobody seems to actually want a GT. They come and go. Some stick around for years selling in tiny numbers. Manufacturers who built their entire business on the dream of the GT stumble from one financial crisis to the next. While supercars and hypercars go from strength to strength, the GT has moments of hope, quickly followed by reality setting in and sales bubbling away at the bottom of a chart. If the definition of madness is continuing to do the same thing and expecting a different result, then the car industry is truly, unwaveringly insane. None of us can quite let go of the dream.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It seems that Aston Martin has recognised this inescapable truth. It devised the Valkyrie partly to leverage a relationship with Red Bull and make a healthy profit along the way (something its GTs have mostly failed to deliver). But the project really made sense as a perception changer – to make people think an Aston could be a proper Ferrari-rivalling supercar – before unleashing a new range of mid-engined cars. AM has also shifted its current range more towards a hardcore, sporty brief. Even the DB12, a GT archetype in many ways, is now pitched as a super-tourer.

If you can get beyond lines like ‘Cutting through continents, bruising benchmarks and taming tradition’ or ‘Wrapping every corner in hand-stitched hedonism’ on the website, I think the new billing means a GT-shaped car that’s far sharper-edged and more supercar‑y. And so it turned out. The DB12 has been praised for its body control, massive performance and agility but, here comes the irony, it's just a bit too highly strung to be a GT. The criticism makes perfect sense because we all love a GT. It’s just that nobody wants to buy one.