It would be easy to say that winter is coming, looking out the window to a flurry of flakes falling from the sky. As it stands, an ‘arctic blast’ is only a temporary state of cold slushiness, even as December looms. It is cold, wet, dark and miserable though – conditions that’ll have you tucking your 911 GT3 or Lotus Elise away for winter. You don’t have to resign yourself to a dull daily for six months, though. There are plenty of compelling performance cars, that are almost at their best when grip and the will to venture out are at a premium, none more so than from Audi.

Audi made its name flinging its Quattro and its innovative four-wheel drive system at the sprawling stages of the World Rally Championship, the revolutionary coupe dissecting them with a proficiency that left rivals floundering. It’s one of the great night-and-day moments in motorsport. And on the road for so many years, Audi was the dominant proprietor of performance road cars with four driven wheels, at least from outside Japan and until BMW and Mercedes got with the program over the last decade. So if you’re looking for something that’s fast and capable no matter the conditions you’re set to face over the next six months, it’s a good port of call. Here are four fantastic fast Audis for the Autumn and Winter months.

Audi S1

From £10,000

The arrival of the Audi S1 in 2014 put fun fast Audis within reach of a lot more people. It was pricey certainly – £24,000 was Golf GTI money at the time – but its talents were appreciable enough to earn it an invite to eCoty that year. The S1 was a bit of a skunkworks special, only willed into existence by the need to cover the bills of the extensive work it took to create the 333-off Audi A1 Quattro.