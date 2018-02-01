Audi’s S1 would never come into being today – the financial and developmental pain of squeezing a four-wheel drive system into the A1 with its Polo proportions simply wouldn’t fly. But such was our ferocious appetite for hot hatches on low-interest finance in the mid-2010s that Ingolstadt made it happen, with a little help from the limited-run A1 Quattro of 2012 for some technical hand-me-downs.

It was a mutually beneficial relationship, as S1 sales figures served to justify the investment that the 333 A1 Quattros never had a hope of paying back. Even so, it was a pricey little tike when new, costing over £24,000 in 2014 and rising to £27,000 by the end of its life. Today, Audi’s evo Car of the Year-contending miniaturised Golf R can be had for less than £12k.

The billing of ‘miniaturised Golf R’ was easy to affirm, given the Mk7 Golf R arrived at almost exactly the same time with the same EA888 engine and four-wheel drive. The Golf lined up alongside the S1 at 2014’s eCoty test, charged with facing down Renault Sport’s Megané Trophy R, Ferrari’s 458 Speciale, McLaren’s 650S, Jaguar’s F-type R coupe and more.

The S1 was never succeeded, with the second-generation A1 range being topped by the front-driven Polo GTI-engined A1 Competition. Only Toyota’s GR Yaris has emulated its small AWD hot hatch formula, taking the use of bespoke componentry to the next level and using it to much greater effect.

evo Verdict

The S1 is a great fun and capable hot hatch in the right circumstances, even if it doesn’t quite deliver the last two tenths of intensity, composure, agility and adjustability that mark out true all-time greats. Instead Audi’s hot hatch was a jack of all trades – usable everyday, classy enough for any occasion and great fun when the mood takes you.