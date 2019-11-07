Since we launched evo magazine in 1998 the editorial team has desired, debated and – best of all – driven an almost continuous stream of delectable German performance cars.

Picking our all-time favourites was always going to be contentious, because evo’s very existence is predicated on the premise that ‘greatness’ is a thoroughly subjective quality. Others take a more objective approach to these things, with a calculus built on engine stats, acceleration figures, lateral G-force measurements But when looking across the generations, where objective comparison would be unfair between the cars of the 2020s and say, the cars of the 2000s, we focus on revealing a car’s character, and uncovering qualities that speak to a driving enthusiast’s heart and soul.

What we all agreed on straight away was that Germany has a spectacularly rich history of performance cars. It's in their DNA, in their culture, from the Autobahns to the Nürburgring. The BMW Ms, RS Porsches and Audis, thundering AMGs and a smattering of unforgettable hot hatches, all forged in these fires, have all helped to make Germany a rich hunting ground for performance enthusiasts. So, in no particular order (though the 997.2 911 GT3 RS being the best of the lot is a safe assumption) here are our favourite German performance cars ever made.

Audi RS3

It’s taken several attempts, but the Audi RS3 is finally not just a wickedly fast and capable hot hatchback, but an enjoyable one too. Once aloof in the manner of so many fast Audis, the current car has become adjustable and involving, to go along with the qualities it’s always had, such as a solid build, unflappable traction, and ample performance.