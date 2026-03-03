Has there been a better time to be in the market for a brand new BMW M car? Possibly not, as over supply and low demand has seen dealers offered the six-cylinder, four-wheel drive coupes with discounts of nearly 25 per cent of the retail price. The current list price for a BMW M4 Competition xDrive is £93,135. Look to the classifieds and you’ll find brand new cars with options - not pre-registered - with savings of more than £20,000.

> Find a BMW M4 for sale here

Some great deals do hinge on buying via a finance package, which can earn you a dealer contribution. Not with these M4s. We contacted a dealer offering an Isle of Man Green example at £75,245, a discount of 23,965, and confirmed that such deals are not contingent on buying through finance. That’s a new M4 with the £3000 ‘Technology Pack’ (including among other things the M4 CSL’s rear lights), which did have an RRP of £99,210, for just £5000 more than the base price of a new M2. Consider this also: That £23,965 discount figure is enough to buy you a decent condition E92 M3 in addition to this new M4.

The M4 arrived 2021 and with the all-wheel drive xDrive a year later before becoming the only M4 available in the UK. Now updated with a ‘Life Cycle Impulse’ (BMW for facelift), it’s a more honed and refined car and preferable even to the hardened-to-a-fault M4 CSL and M4 CS specials.

The M4 puts its 523bhp and 479lb ft to full use for a 0-62mph time of 3.5sec – a figure that’d trouble supercars from not so long ago. Its performance and the complete dynamic package were enough for it to put up a solid performance in comparison to the latest basic Porsche 911 – impressive against a dedicated sports car given its bigger, heavier, ultimately saloon-based architecture.

‘The M4 with everything set to Comfort feels like the 911 dialled up to Sport or Sport Plus, it’s that alert, that responsive. You have to work at it a bit, figure it out, find out how to drive to its strengths. You’ll find a chassis that allows you to explore the limits of grip, exploit its four-wheel-drive traction and feel rewarded, without leaving it all to you. And, of course, it’s got an epic engine with bags of character and a phenomenal mid-range.’ – John Barker, evo editor-at-large.

One of the biggest issues with the M4 and what puts it in the firing line of the likes of the 911, is its expense. Ultimately, the M2 from £70,000 doesn’t offer much less but an M4 discounted to M2 money starts to make an awful lot more sense.