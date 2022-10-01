The Audi R8 is one of those cars whose impact sticks in the memory. Though the anticipation ahead of its 2006 arrival was palpable, no one expected that Ingolstadt’s first super sports car would be resolved to a Porsche 911-beating standard straight out of the gates. It was a simply unprecedented effort, breaking dynamic and stylistic ground left untouched by its established rivals.

The R8 duly hit the super sports car and supercar market with a transformative impact akin to that of the iPhone on the mobile telephone market. Even without the kudos of being Iron Man’s company car, its styling was of the moment (it’s aged well too) and the driving experience fully delivered.

With a sweet balance, an even sweeter engine and bonafide highstreet-stopping supercar style, there wasn’t much the original R8 couldn’t do. The magic wasn’t just due to the whirlwind of hype around the shiny new thing, as we’ve come to discover in latterday encounters, revisiting it as an evo Icon and most recently, with its inclusion in our evo Eras: the 2000s test. To this day it remains a simply outstanding car and high watermark of what was an astonishing decade for performance cars.

History

Covering the R8’s development genesis in evo 081 – coverline ‘Look out Porsche!’ – Harry Metcalfe related the pivotal meeting on Friday, April 22, 2005, when Professor Winterkorn and Dr Pischetsrieder met their fellow Audi board members to decide whether to green-light a production version of the mid-engined Le Mans quattro concept car (a celebration of the marque’s 2000, 2001 and 2002 on-the-trot 24-hour wins) designed by Frank Lamberty and Julian Hoenig and first seen at the 2003 Geneva show.