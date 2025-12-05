> Mazda MX-5 review – Japan’s lightweight sports car icon endures

They’re not cars that suffer ill treatment gladly, mind. The wonderful manual transmission can eat synchros from new, let alone after thousands of miles of crude use, so make sure your chosen car shifts nicely. As well as accident damage, check for rust – strange for a new-ish car, but not necessarily for an MX-5. All MX-5s are light on their feet and so have cheap-to-replace tyres and brakes. Nonetheless, good health in them will save you expenses early into ownership, which is possible for a 2-litre ND MX-5 from £12,000.

Nissan GT-R

From £35,000

Skyline GT-Rs of old aren’t what you’d call affordable anymore, with R33s and R32s in the kind of original condition you’d want being priced at no less than £60,000. Meanwhile a nice R34 is £100,000-plus at minimum. Surely that makes the R35 Nissan GT-R, the supercar-slaying reimagination that beat the 911 Turbo on the way to eCoty victory in 2008 – and in plenty of group tests since – a bit of a bargain? Its ATTESA-ETS four-wheel drive made it astonishingly versatile, while still being willing and playful. The raw twin-turbo VR38DETT V6 engine was explosively potent and hungry for action, and the whole car was just shot through with an industrial, fire and brimstone flavour of theatre. That they were devastatingly fast, in a straight line, across ground and around a circuit, almost goes without saying.

All that can be had from just £35,000, albeit for an earlier car. Later cars featured power increased to over 500bhp, more nuanced damping for a better ride and, in cars from 2017 onwards, revised styling and a higher-quality interior. But a GT-R is a GT-R, in that they all deliver a unique and addictive thrill behind the wheel. They can be capricious to own, with both the transmission and AWD system known for their issues. Likewise, be sure the adaptive dampers, enormous tyres and brakes are in rude health on your chosen example. The engines require regular and expert maintenance, and as much as a dyno sheet showing over 1000bhp might widen your eyes, be sure any modifications have been undertaken by reputable parties – Litchfield are our well-known GT-R modifiers and maintainers of choice.

Will the Toyota GR GT join the ranks of these beloved modern Japanese icons? We’ll find out, if not as soon as we’d like…