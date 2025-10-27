New Porsche 911 Turbo S review – the more rounded McLaren Artura rival

The brakes deserve mention too; their feel and response is quite superb, perfect whether you’re brushing the pedal to skim off a little speed or in the meat of the travel, hauling down hard for a corner. I only got the chance to chuck the car at one tight corner and it pushed wide on the way in and waggled its hips on the exit, but it was early and the Pirellis were probably cold.

That wasn’t an issue at Circuit Ascari. It’s a very fast car but the race track isn’t the natural habitat for a Turbo S. You can feel the mass, especially at speed but also in the way it loads the front and pushes it wide if you don’t let it rotate enough on the brakes before getting on the throttle.

In Sport Plus the stability control doesn’t intervene immediately but gives pointers on how to work the car. Oddly, running through the same tight turn for the cornering shots, the outcome was quite different each time, dependent on exactly when I hit the throttle – an academic point but worth noting all the same.

The Turbo S is a 911 for fast, long journeys, trading off some dynamic focus for comfort, delivering big performance with refinement and a sense of effortlessness, which the hybridisation of the 992.2 lends itself to. The isn’t a definitive verdict – UK roads offer more of a challenge – but all the signs are that this new model is the Turbo S at the top of its game.

Price specs and rivals

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S starts from £199,100 in coupe form, with the cabriolet available from £209,100 before any options. That's punchy pricing considering the latest Aston Martin Vantage is available for c/£30k less than the Turbo S coupe, even if it lacks any electrification and is a little down on power.

In fact, the Turbo S coupe is priced right in line with a full-hybrid, carbon-tubbed supercar, the 690bhp £201,400 McLaren Artura. An alternative from Mercedes-AMG goes the other way, the AMG GT E-Performance offering arguably less focus and dynamism but also a full hybrid, available from £187,290 before options.