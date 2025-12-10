Genesis went to quite considerable effort to take focus away from the GV60 Magma at its own production debut, with the reveal of a supercar concept. And while all attention was on the Magma GT, this, the enigmatic G90 Wingback, was also in attendance.

Based on the production G90 saloon and using what Genesis specifies is an unmodified platform, with a 3.2-metre wheelbase and 5.1-metre overall length. But there are also obvious differences, even beyond the estate bodystyle.

It’s wider, with puffed-out (and ventilated at the front) arches shrouding large, wide wheels on low-profile (255-section front) Pirelli P Zero tyres. At the back we see an aggressive yet well-integrated diffuser, with purposeful-looking exhausts tucked up within the bumper. At the front, a facia that’s well in-line with the established Magma design language, canards, aggressive vents and a Magma insignia to boot. Powering it, the same 3.5-litre V6 that features in the saloon in the US, which while unspecified in terms of output here, is good for 409bhp in ‘e-supercharged’ form.

On the inside, the swathes of leather that typify the production G90 as a luxury executive car have been replaced with Alcantara-like quilted Chamude, while the seats are sportier than usual and feature Magma insignias too.

This can’t be anything but a vision for a Korean take on an Audi RS6 or BMW M5 Touring rival. So is it going to happen? No word yet. This concept owes its existence to the slightly punk, anti-establishment attitude of Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke (of Lamborghini Murciélago design fame). This is a four-wheeled expression of his discomfort with how dominant the SUV form factor is on the road and how he wants Genesis’ offering to be more diverse:

‘At the moment there is, let’s say, a multiplication of SUVs,’ he said. ‘This fast growth will create a saturation. This is when other typologies of cars are going to become attractive again. This is why I strongly believe in not having a typology monoculture.’

Attractive the G90 is, to the point all who clap eyes on it are crying out for a production version. Would those same people put their money where their mouth is? That’s the million-dollar question that even BMW has feared until recently, only returning to the super estate with the M3 Touring and M5 Touring over the last couple of years, to meet Mercedes and Audi’s offerings. These are well-established brands, however. The Genesis would have to match or best them at every juncture.

Nonetheless, there are allusions to Genesis’ intention to expand the Magma brand across numerous niches – ‘a spectrum of typologies across its current and future lineup, ranging from sports cars to coupes and convertibles’. Sounds exciting. Now let’s see them make it happen.