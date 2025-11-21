The Genesis Magma GT is set to make production as a mid-engined, petrol-powered supercar

We didn’t see that coming. Genesis, a company that’s pivoting heavily towards EVs along with the rest of the Hyundai Group, has unveiled a brand new mid-engined supercar to support a future GT racing programme – and it could reach showrooms before the end of the decade.

Called the Magma GT, the new model has been unveiled in concept form, but there’s a real possibility of it becoming something more. The company says it will facilitate ‘the brand’s ambition to explore GT-category racing,’ which would likely require a production version to be built to homologate the racer, lining up a showdown with Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren in the supercar space.

Away from the mainstream players, there are parallels between the Magma GT and Toyota’s forthcoming GR supercar, which is also being built with a GT3 entry in mind. Like the Toyota, the Genesis will most likely be a clean-sheet project designed with racing in mind from the ground up. Technical details are thin on the ground, but Genesis notes it has a ‘mid-rear engine layout,’ all but confirming that it’s powered by a combustion engine – potentially with hybrid support. It also has an exhaust outlet at the rear, which spits flames if Genesis’s rendered video of the car is anything to go by.

Genesis President and Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke has experience in the supercar arena, being head of design at Lamborghini from 1998 to 2005 – in which time he penned the Diablo 6.0 VT, Murciélago and Gallardo.

‘The Magma GT Concept represents the pinnacle of our performance vision and stands as a symbol of our commitment to true motorsport capability,’ he said. ‘It isn’t defined by raw aggression or uncompromising speed – it is defined by balance. This is not simply a faster Genesis. It is the most complete expression of Genesis performance to date.’

As well as fronting the racing programme, the Magma GT will act as a halo car to inform future performance models under the Magma sub-brand. There’s no word on when it might hit showrooms, but a launch before the end of the decade is likely.