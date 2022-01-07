Confirmed: Toyota Gazoo Racing GT supercar all set for big reveal
The end of the long build-up to Toyota's new supercar is now in sight. Put December 4th 2025 in your diary.
The wait for a successor to the Lexus LFA is nearly over. Toyota has teased the engine note of its forthcoming supercar, placed a less than subtle billboard on the last corner of the Fuji Motor Speedway circuit and built a website with a countdown timer to the car’s full reveal: 4th December 2025.
Toyota’s third supercar has been some time in the making, although not quite as long as the LFA’s decade spent in gestation, but it’s only in recent years the GR GT3 concept has broken cover and been captured testing in earnest at the Nürburgring. Two concepts also appeared at the 2025 Goodwood Festival Speed, one wearing a Toyota badge, the second a Lexus badge.
With the branding on the ‘Soul Lives On’ countdown site is predominately Toyota Gazoo Racing, chances are that the GR GT3 will be a Toyota badged car, with the possibility of a more GT focussed model wearing a Lexus badge.
Power is expected to be from a hybrid-V8 petrol engine with an automated transmission. The rear axle is expected to be powered by the V8 with an electrified front axle integrated into the transmission, there might even be a hint of electric-only driving range.
Of the three prototypes seen testing all have worn different aerodynamic bodies. One has been seen testing with and without a mid-level swan-neck wing and the other with a higher fixed swan-neck wing.
As with Toyota’s previous two supercars, the 2000GT (more a sports car than supercar, granted) and the LFA, the new GR halo car will be a front-engined, two-seater coupe. Its long bonnet and a cockpit positioned close to the rear axle suggests a potential transaxle configuration too, which would also provide Gazoo Racing with a near ready made Super GT and VLN/GT3 race car. This would also mean Toyota going down the carbon fibre tub route, as it did with the LFA.
Overall, visually, it can be best likened so far to a Japanese take on the Mercedes-AMG SLS or Dodge Viper: long bonnet (that we can now see is thrice vented), bluff snout, taut cockpit with a stubby tail. It’s certainly not quite as smooth-flowing or elegant as the Lexus LC, with more sporting pretence. At the front we can now see lighting, grilles and an overall face in keeping with Lexus’s most recent design direction. There are still very racey prominent air outlets and inlets, aft the front wheels, before the rear wheels and aft the cabin on the top surface.
At the rear there are prominent flanking vents, an aggressive diffuser and a quad exhaust system mounted within. Videos and their debut at the 2025 Festival of Speed revealed a V8 soundtrack coming from them. Whatever these prototypes become definitely won’t be electric.
A V8 GT car introduced in the late 2020s doesn’t quite compute legislatively, but Toyota Motor Company has previously been outspoken in its support for making internal combustion clean, rather than going all in on electric power. We also get our first proper look at the interior, though little is visible through all the disguise beyond a large angled infotainment screen, climate controls below it, a bepaddled steering wheel and a tall transmission tunnel.