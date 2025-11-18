Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Gordon Murray Group CEO steps down

Phil Lee, the CEO of the company that builds the T.50, leaves the British hypercar specialist after three years in charge

by: Stuart Gallagher
18 Nov 2025
GMA badge

Gordon Murray Group (GMG) CEO Phil Lee has left his role at the hypercar company after five years, the last three as its CEO. The former Geely and Lotus executive took on the role of CEO in 2022 following the creation of the Gordon Murray Group (GMG) that saw Gordon Murray Technology (GMT) and GMA come together under one company, with Murray himself taking on the role Executive Chairman. According to filings with Companies House, Lee resigned from his director responsibilities on 5 November 2025.

Phil Lee joined GMA as Chief Financial Officer and was made CEO of GMA in 2021, before becoming Group CEO the following year. He was responsible for not only bringing the T.50 into production and overseeing deliveries to customers. He was also responsible for delivering the Group’s future product strategy including the launch of the T.33 and its sales and production, which also included bringing the firm’s new Higham’s Park production facility on line. He was also instrumental in working with Murray to future proof the business for its next steps, which potentially would see a move away from being solely a manufacturer of lightweight super and hypercars. 

> Gordon Murray has built two new supercars, and one of them looks just like a McLaren F1

In August 2025 GMA revealed the first two products completed under the Gordon Murray Special Vehicles (GMSV) banner: the Le Mans GTR and S1 LM. The GTR is built on a new GMA platform while the LM is a totally bespoke car. While the GTR uses the 4-litre V12-engine from the T.50, the LM is fitted with a larger 4.3-litre unit with the pair using the same six-speed manual gearbox. Both cars were commissioned by two customers with 24 examples of the GTR being built and only five LMs (the same number of F1 LMs McLaren built in 1995).

In 2023 GMG sold a 90 percent stake in GMT to CYVN Holdings, the investment arm behind Forseven and McLaren, for £16 million allowing them the rights to Murray’s innovative iStream chassis technology.

In September GMG signed an agreement with IFS Cloud, an industrial AI software provider to support T.33 production and provide scale to the Group over the next five years as it introduces new models in new sectors under both the GMA and GMASV brand. 

Gordon Murray Group was contacted for comment but was unable to provide one at the time of writing.

