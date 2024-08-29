There’s muscle car character, yes, but it’s not belligerent, certainly not in the company of what were some of its key rivals at the time like the Corvette ZR1 and Porsche 911 GT2. We hailed it as the best car Aston made at the time, for the way it blended brutality and beauty, pugnaciousness and poise. One of the most beautiful, exciting and engaging cars of its day and a worthy north star to which we hope Aston looked when shaping the character of the new Vanquish.

Aston Martin DBX S (2025)

When Aston Martin announced it was to join the SUV furore there must have been more than a few concerned looks exchanged between evo readers. But with promises of a sophisticated, bespoke aluminium structure and the same focus on dynamics, performance and style that you’d expect of any other car to wear the wings, there was hope against the at-a-glance odds, that this would be a proper Aston. It wasn’t unfounded, with the DBX impressing right from the off, albeit with room to grow and improve. The DBX707 was the iteration that made the DBX all it should be and the DBX S edged it forward again.

Even among stiff competition from Porsche, Mercedes-AMG, BMW and now even Range Rover with the excellent Range Rover Sport SV, the new DBX S might just be the pick of the pack. Its dynamic character is tantamount to witchcraft, dispensing with that 2245kg weight and high driving position to deliver a natural, collaborative, even playful driving experience. Compared to the standard DBX, the wet-clutch nine-speed Speedshift gearbox is much more up to the job of hustling between cogs. There’s also an electronically-locking rear diff that can take all of the DBX’s 664lb ft if the systems decree it necessary, and make sure the right wheels are spinning to let the tail run wide under excess power. As for the damping? Only Ferrari's Purosangue – shod with trick Multimatic dampers and configurable to double the price – can bloody its nose for body control. The cherry on the cake is that the interior is finally to a proper standard, with the Vantage style overhaul carrying over from the upgraded DBX707. It really is unironically one of the best cars Aston Martin has ever made. Blasphemy, we know…

Aston Martin Valhalla (2026)

While we’ve yet to drive a fully production representative Valhalla, our go in the prototype revealed that all the hybridisation, four-wheel drive and technical sophistication actually coalesced into a biddable supercar that actually liked to play.