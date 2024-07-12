Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar will offer F1 performance, and you can bring a passenger along for the ride
Adrian Newey is leaving Red Bull, but his final project with the team is a 1184bhp+ V10 hypercar that can match F1 lap times
We’ve heard it before, haven’t we? A hypercar that puts ‘Formula 1 performance’ in the hands of mere mortals (albeit very wealthy ones). The last car with this brief was the Aston Martin Valkyrie, and a staggering technical achievement though it is, a fraught development process meant it fell short of its stratospheric initial targets. Now, Red Bull is having a crack at the ultimate hypercar with the help of Adrian Newey – who incidentally also had a hand in the Valkyrie.
Red Bull’s creation is called the RB17, and unlike the Valkyrie, it hasn’t been designed with road use in mind. This is an out-and-out track car, one with a 15,000rpm V10 engine, active aerodynamics and a Newey-penned design, and it’s being shown to the public for the first time at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The RB17 has been developed by Red Bull’s Advanced Technologies division, free from the limitations of motorsport regulations or road homologation rules. At its core is a carbonfibre chassis with a two-seat cockpit, with the 4.5-litre V10 serving as a semi-stressed part of the structure. With the aid of a 197bhp electric motor, peak power is rated at more than 1184bhp, with drive sent to the rear through a six-speed gearbox (the e-motor takes care of reverse). The top speed is over 217mph.
Despite the otherworldly performance, the RB17 has been designed to be accessible for a range of driver skill levels thanks to active suspension and aerodynamics. The ride height can adjust to change the car’s mechanical balance and roll, with movable elements in the front and rear wings to adapt to different circuit conditions and driving styles. With the help of ground-effect skirts, peak downforce is 1700kg – almost twice the weight of the car itself (sub-900kg is the target).
There’s also hydraulic power steering, traction control and ABS for the carbon-carbon braking system, and a choice of 18-inch carbonfibre wheels with custom Michelin slick tyres or 20-inch items wearing treaded tyres.
The RB17 has also been designed to be more habitable than all-out race cars, with a relatively roomy and highly adjustable cockpit with space for helmets and race suits. It’s also durable enough to run a 24 hour race without servicing, with scheduled maintenance carried out at the Red Bull Advanced Technologies HQ (major services are every 5000 miles). It can even run on 98RON pump fuel.
Red Bull will invite RB17 customers to take part in exclusive track days around the world, where it will offer driver development coaching and car setup support. Simulator sessions will also be offered to get a taste of the RB17’s performance and driving characteristics before strapping into the real car. The cost? Red Bull revealed an estimate of £5 million (plus taxes) in 2022, making the RB17 twice the price of a Valkyrie.