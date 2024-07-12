Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar will offer F1 performance, and you can bring a passenger along for the ride

We’ve heard it before, haven’t we? A hypercar that puts ‘Formula 1 performance’ in the hands of mere mortals (albeit very wealthy ones). The last car with this brief was the Aston Martin Valkyrie, and a staggering technical achievement though it is, a fraught development process meant it fell short of its stratospheric initial targets. Now, Red Bull is having a crack at the ultimate hypercar with the help of Adrian Newey – who incidentally also had a hand in the Valkyrie.

Red Bull’s creation is called the RB17, and unlike the Valkyrie, it hasn’t been designed with road use in mind. This is an out-and-out track car, one with a 15,000rpm V10 engine, active aerodynamics and a Newey-penned design, and it’s being shown to the public for the first time at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The RB17 has been developed by Red Bull’s Advanced Technologies division, free from the limitations of motorsport regulations or road homologation rules. At its core is a carbonfibre chassis with a two-seat cockpit, with the 4.5-litre V10 serving as a semi-stressed part of the structure. With the aid of a 197bhp electric motor, peak power is rated at more than 1184bhp, with drive sent to the rear through a six-speed gearbox (the e-motor takes care of reverse). The top speed is over 217mph.