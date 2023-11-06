Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 – Aston Martin, Red Bull and BMW gear up for global debuts

The latest instalment of the world’s greatest car show is imminent, and will feature new-car reveals, Formula 1 stars and hillclimb action aplenty when it kicks off on July 11

by: Sam Jenkins
2 Jul 2024
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 MG15

With the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed just around the corner, final details of attendees have begun to surface. While MG’s centenary will see the new Cyberster EV star on the signature Central Feature, there will also be a celebration of 130 years since the world’s first motor race. Gates open on Thursday 11 July and the event runs until Sunday 14 July. Tickets are still on sale, but availability is limited.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Alongside key motorsport anniversary celebrations, Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 will focus on the technological advances that led the industry to where it is today. The event will also look into upcoming technology with the Future Lab, with radical concept cars and prototypes likely to make appearances throughout the show.

> The all-new BMW M5 is here, and it’s slower than the old one

Each year, Festival of Speed is host to more new car debuts than the previous, and 2024 is certainly no exception. Numerous manufacturers will display models in public for the first time, with a select few even taking to the famous hillclimb to offer an exciting first look at them in action.

A total of 26 Ferraris are set to hit the hillclimb throughout the event, ranging from new models hot off the press, to the likes of the Ferrari 333 SP and 640 Formula 1 car. The Ferrari Roma Spider, 812 Competizione Aperta, SF90 XX Spider, SP-8, 499P Modificata and 296 Challenge will all make their UK dynamic debuts at this year’s show.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 202415

One of the highlights of this year’s Festival of Speed will be the world debut of Red Bull’s highly anticipated RB17 hypercar, designed by Adrian Newey as a track-focused, road-legal hypercar. Built around a two-seat carbonfibre monocoque, the model is set to employ a 15,000rpm naturally aspirated V10, chasing F1-car lap times with a cutting-edge aero setup.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Not only will BMW head up the hill in the wild M Hybrid V8 Le Mans Hypercar and iconic V12 LMR, it will also display the all-new BMW M5 and X3 in world debuts. Its divisive Vision Neue Klasse, Concept Skytop and BMW i5 ‘Flow Nostokana’ will also be on static display. 

The likes of the Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail, Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera and Aston Martin Valiant will make dynamic debuts (the latter driven by none other than Fernando Alonso), with Alpine, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, Red Bull and Williams Formula 1 teams due to attend as part of the F1 Pit Lane presented by Sky, offering a closer look at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 202415

Following last year's 30th anniversary event, FoS 2024 will feature road and motorsport icons both on and off the hill, ranging from Formula 1 to Le Mans and MotoGP. While the famous hillclimb remains the core spectacle, a forest rally stage and off-road arena will also play host to plenty of exciting action, with the Electric Avenue, Future Lab and the Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn concours d’elegance also making a return.

After the FoS, other Goodwood dates for your diary include the 2024 Goodwood Revival, one of the greatest celebrations of historic racing, which will take place on 6-8 September with tickets starting from £72. Then looking beyond that to next year, the 81st Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport will take place on 13-14 April 2025. Further details on those events will be announced in due course.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023: highlights and new car releases
Goodwood FoS 23 main Sam J
News

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023: highlights and new car releases

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed hosted a variety of motorsport stars, historic racers and new car reveals – here’s the full run-down
19 Jul 2023
New McMurtry Spéirling Pure: specs, price and production plans for 1000bhp fan car
McMurtry Speirling Pure
News

New McMurtry Spéirling Pure: specs, price and production plans for 1000bhp fan car

The spectacular McMurtry Spéirling will be available to 100 customers in Pure form, costing from £820,000 plus taxes
15 Jul 2023
1500bhp Porsche Mission X hypercar makes public debut
Porsche Mission X hypercar
News

1500bhp Porsche Mission X hypercar makes public debut

Porsche’s 75th birthday present to itself is an all-new electric hypercar with its sights set on being the fastest road-legal car around the Ring
14 Jul 2023
Lanzante McLaren LM 25 Editions shown at Goodwood
Lanzante LM 25 Editions
News

Lanzante McLaren LM 25 Editions shown at Goodwood

Seven McLarens are to receive F1 GTR-inspired touches to celebrate 25 years since its 1995 Le Mans win, and two have been shown at Goodwood Festival o…
14 Jul 2023
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Peugeot 508 PSE v Skoda Octavia vRS: fast estate head-to-head – car pictures of the week
Peugeot 508 PSE and Skoda Octavia vRS estate
Features

Peugeot 508 PSE v Skoda Octavia vRS: fast estate head-to-head – car pictures of the week

In issue 323, we pitted Peugeot’s eccentric 508 SW PSE up against the Skoda Octavia vRS to find out which hot estate is best – here are our favourite …
28 Jun 2024
BMW M4 CS 2024 review – is this the M4 sweet-spot we’ve been waiting for?
BMW M4 CS – front
Reviews

BMW M4 CS 2024 review – is this the M4 sweet-spot we’ve been waiting for?

Following in the tyre tracks of former greats, the BMW M4 gets the CS treatment. Is it another pure-bred winner?
1 Jul 2024
Cupra Leon Estate VZ3 2024 review – Cupra’s rival to the Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake
Cupra Leon Estate VZ3
Reviews

Cupra Leon Estate VZ3 2024 review – Cupra’s rival to the Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake

The Cupra Leon has been updated to match its Golf GTI and Audi S3 cousins, bringing more power, a refreshed design and a welcome dynamic edge to the h…
23 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content