Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 – Aston Martin, Red Bull and BMW gear up for global debuts

With the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed just around the corner, final details of attendees have begun to surface. While MG’s centenary will see the new Cyberster EV star on the signature Central Feature, there will also be a celebration of 130 years since the world’s first motor race. Gates open on Thursday 11 July and the event runs until Sunday 14 July. Tickets are still on sale, but availability is limited.

Alongside key motorsport anniversary celebrations, Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 will focus on the technological advances that led the industry to where it is today. The event will also look into upcoming technology with the Future Lab, with radical concept cars and prototypes likely to make appearances throughout the show.

Each year, Festival of Speed is host to more new car debuts than the previous, and 2024 is certainly no exception. Numerous manufacturers will display models in public for the first time, with a select few even taking to the famous hillclimb to offer an exciting first look at them in action.

A total of 26 Ferraris are set to hit the hillclimb throughout the event, ranging from new models hot off the press, to the likes of the Ferrari 333 SP and 640 Formula 1 car. The Ferrari Roma Spider, 812 Competizione Aperta, SF90 XX Spider, SP-8, 499P Modificata and 296 Challenge will all make their UK dynamic debuts at this year’s show.

One of the highlights of this year’s Festival of Speed will be the world debut of Red Bull’s highly anticipated RB17 hypercar, designed by Adrian Newey as a track-focused, road-legal hypercar. Built around a two-seat carbonfibre monocoque, the model is set to employ a 15,000rpm naturally aspirated V10, chasing F1-car lap times with a cutting-edge aero setup.