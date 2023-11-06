Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 – Aston Martin, Red Bull and BMW gear up for global debuts
The latest instalment of the world’s greatest car show is imminent, and will feature new-car reveals, Formula 1 stars and hillclimb action aplenty when it kicks off on July 11
With the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed just around the corner, final details of attendees have begun to surface. While MG’s centenary will see the new Cyberster EV star on the signature Central Feature, there will also be a celebration of 130 years since the world’s first motor race. Gates open on Thursday 11 July and the event runs until Sunday 14 July. Tickets are still on sale, but availability is limited.
Alongside key motorsport anniversary celebrations, Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 will focus on the technological advances that led the industry to where it is today. The event will also look into upcoming technology with the Future Lab, with radical concept cars and prototypes likely to make appearances throughout the show.
Each year, Festival of Speed is host to more new car debuts than the previous, and 2024 is certainly no exception. Numerous manufacturers will display models in public for the first time, with a select few even taking to the famous hillclimb to offer an exciting first look at them in action.
A total of 26 Ferraris are set to hit the hillclimb throughout the event, ranging from new models hot off the press, to the likes of the Ferrari 333 SP and 640 Formula 1 car. The Ferrari Roma Spider, 812 Competizione Aperta, SF90 XX Spider, SP-8, 499P Modificata and 296 Challenge will all make their UK dynamic debuts at this year’s show.
One of the highlights of this year’s Festival of Speed will be the world debut of Red Bull’s highly anticipated RB17 hypercar, designed by Adrian Newey as a track-focused, road-legal hypercar. Built around a two-seat carbonfibre monocoque, the model is set to employ a 15,000rpm naturally aspirated V10, chasing F1-car lap times with a cutting-edge aero setup.
Not only will BMW head up the hill in the wild M Hybrid V8 Le Mans Hypercar and iconic V12 LMR, it will also display the all-new BMW M5 and X3 in world debuts. Its divisive Vision Neue Klasse, Concept Skytop and BMW i5 ‘Flow Nostokana’ will also be on static display.
The likes of the Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail, Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera and Aston Martin Valiant will make dynamic debuts (the latter driven by none other than Fernando Alonso), with Alpine, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, Red Bull and Williams Formula 1 teams due to attend as part of the F1 Pit Lane presented by Sky, offering a closer look at the pinnacle of motorsport.
Following last year's 30th anniversary event, FoS 2024 will feature road and motorsport icons both on and off the hill, ranging from Formula 1 to Le Mans and MotoGP. While the famous hillclimb remains the core spectacle, a forest rally stage and off-road arena will also play host to plenty of exciting action, with the Electric Avenue, Future Lab and the Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn concours d’elegance also making a return.
After the FoS, other Goodwood dates for your diary include the 2024 Goodwood Revival, one of the greatest celebrations of historic racing, which will take place on 6-8 September with tickets starting from £72. Then looking beyond that to next year, the 81st Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport will take place on 13-14 April 2025. Further details on those events will be announced in due course.