The all-new BMW M5 has made its debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

While these numbers might sound impressive, this new hybrid componentry isn’t only contributing to an increase in output, but a drastic increase in weight too. At 2435kg DIN, the new car weighs 570kg more than the previous non-Competition (1895kg DIN), giving it a less favourable power-to-weight ratio than its predecessor launched six years prior.

Beneath the G90 M5’s new muscular bodywork lies a slightly tweaked take on the previous F90’s 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, producing a lower 577bhp at 5600 - 6500rpm – the 2018 car made 592bhp with the Competition producing a peak of 616bhp. What makes the new car unique is the fitment of a 194bhp, 207lb ft electric motor integrated into its eight-speed transmission, fed by a 22.1kWh battery pack (18.6kWh usable). The result is a striking combined peak output of 717bhp and 738lb ft.

BMW ’s highly anticipated seventh-generation M5 saloon has made its debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, and while it does come with a charging port it also retains a V8 engine. Making its dynamic debut at this year's event, BMW’s latest M car will be delivered to customers in November alongside the new M5 Touring , which will make its debut in August.

The previous F90 M5 launched with a 312bhp/ton power-to-weight ratio before the Competition lifted it to 330bhp/ton, but the new hybrid car makes do with 294bhp/ton thanks to its increase in mass. Performance has taken a hit as a result, with the 0-62mph time now a tenth slower than its standard predecessor at 3.5sec and two tenths slower than the old M5 Competition. Top speed stands at the same 155mph or 189mph with the optional M Driver’s Package.

Thankfully there are some benefits to the hybrid system, with BMW claiming an all-electric range of up to 42.8 miles (WLTP) and plugged into a charger, this can be replenished at up to 7.4kW for now, rising to 11kW in November. The M5 distributes power through a similar variable M xDrive all-wheel drive system as the previous car, with rear-wheel steering allowing for up to 1.5 degrees of rear wheel movement for improved manoeuvrability and agility.

Suspension is adaptive all-round to allow the driver to fine tune the ride depending on the use case, with even its standard six-piston front, single-piston rear steel brakes (carbon ceramic as an option) tunable from within the cabin. A set of 285-section front, 295-section rear Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres come as standard, mounted to staggered 20 and 21-inch wheels.

Design falls in-line with the rest of BMW M’s current range, with its enlarged, illuminated twin kidney grille the most prominent new addition, sitting within a more angular, aggressive front fascia. The arches are swollen at the front and rear for a more purposeful stance, with its newly sculpted rear bumper and diffuser section home to quad 100mm exhaust tips – while these do still guide the sound of a real V8, artificial BMW IconicSounds can be pumped into the cabin to add theatre to its electric motor.

Inside there’s a new flat-bottomed M steering wheel, but the popular dedicated M buttons remain, allowing the driver to assign custom modes to easily accessible, physical buttons. There’s a dedicated M control panel in the centre console, a full-width curved screen to display the BMW’s latest Operating System 8.5 and plenty of bold ambient lighting like its ordinary 5-series counterparts.

The new 2025 BMW M5 will hit the road in November following a production start and debut next month. UK prices start from £111,405.

BMW M5 specs