The McLaren 620R LM25 is an F1 GTR-inspired special

At the top of the range is a Senna GTR, which features the new seats, centre-lock 5-spoke carbonfibre wheels, 01R’s ‘59’ race number etched into the glass, tinted grey carbonfibre trim throughout and a number of other weight saving measures. The kerb weight is reduced by 41kg in total compared to McLaren’s own GTR. A single road-going Senna has also received the same modifications, resulting in a 27kg reduction in weight.

The 765LT is also on the list, with one coupe and one spider receiving reflective LM 25 branding, those uber-cool F1 GTR seats, 5-lug carbon fibre wheels and more – weight is reduced by 27kg over standard. A single 600LT coupe and spider have also received the conversion, with gold exhaust tips, new seats and a handful of Le Mans inspired touches. Like the 765LT, weight is reduced by 27kg. The seventh and final model in the lineup, a 620R, received the same modifications, also reducing weight by 27kg.

All seven cars feature extended carbon fibre door sills complete with LM 25 branding, alongside gold anodised interior switches, pedals and gold ceramic coating for the exhaust system. Inside, the Floor mats are now constructed from a woven carbonfibre fabric, and if you look closely, you’ll spot a Le Mans-style scrutineering sticker on the bulkhead to match the historic F1 GTR.

Behind the new five-spoke wheels are gold brake calipers, finished with red McLaren lettering referencing the original Brembo items on the GTR. On the bonnet you’ll spot a heritage front badge and a mono-coloured Union Jack. To complete the package, Lanzante has paint matched each key in matching Ueno Grey with an LM 25 logo.

Though specific technical details haven't been disclosed, some models may also have received mild increases in power and torque outputs, although the fundamentals of each model will remain as per the standard models.

Pricing for the conversion started at £120,000 plus taxes, but varied depending on the model and specification of the donor vehicle. Just seven examples, one of each model, were offered to prospective buyers, with the three-month conversion undertaken on either a used or new example.

Photo credit: Harry Rudd, Lanzante