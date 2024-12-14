Now’s the time for McLaren to show us what it can really do

Talking of profits, McLaren hasn’t seen many of those in recent years and with such a narrow product portfolio as its current one it’s never going to be in a position to generate enough cash to match the investment required to develop and grow as a genuine rival to Ferrari and others in the super- and hypercar game. The worst kept secret is that McLaren is, as others have already done so, working on an SUV and that more hybrid models along with potentially fully electric vehicles are also part of the future product mix. (Although the cap-ex to fund them is unlikely to have been in any workable budget to date.)

What this deal will potentially result in is not containers full of Dirham being poured into the lake at the MTC, rather it will be partnerships and agreements between all brands under the CYVN umbrella. So, McLaren gains access to technology via Nio that it desperately needs but can’t afford. From Forseven it also gains access to the iStream platform to potentially expand its traditional portfolio offering, while also supporting the EV start-up’s own future product strategy or potentially taking them on, but with a ready-made team negating the requirement for an expensive upscaling of the existing Woking workforce. That McLaren also has its own class-leading carbonfibre manufacturing facility in Sheffield that could produce iStream at scale only further sweetens any partnership.

In return, the British-based EV start-up, that counts ex-McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt as its Managing Director, gets to work with a ready-made brand with global recognition in the high-end, premium sector in which to showcase its interpretation of modern British luxury either under the iconic McLaren name or in association with it.

Of course it’s much easier to write down and theorise these scenarios than it is to stand up and deliver them but, if the brands that sit within the CYVN portfolio can be brought together successfully, McLaren now has the opportunity to make a significant success of its critical next steps.