Zagato’s AGTZ Twin Tail is a £557,000 coachbuilt Alpine A110

The Alpine A220 doesn’t carry the same prestigious reputation as contemporary Le Mans cars from Ferrari or Ford, but that hasn’t stopped Zagato from paying homage to the stunning ‘60s sports racer. Meet the AGTZ Twin Tail: a coachbuilt Alpine A110 that takes design inspiration from the A220. Just 18 examples will be produced, with each costing from €650,000 (c£557,000) before taxes – production is already underway, with first cars hitting the road in October.

While elements of the A110 can still be seen in its design, virtually every body panel has seen some level of modification. The Twin Tail features a lengthened nose incorporating new cooling ducts in reference to the A220 Short Tail, and the headlights are completely bespoke to the model.

The A110's glasshouse and roofline has been modified to resemble the original too, with that striking long tail the most notable addition. Zagato is giving buyers the best of both worlds with the Twin Tail, though, as the rear bodywork can be removed to convert it to Short Tail specification – just like the original.

Zagato hasn’t disclosed performance figures or technical specifications, but we do know that the Twin Tail features the same mid-mounted 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder as the A110. In its highest state of tune the engine offers 296bhp and 236lb ft of torque, and the Twin Tail should come in close to the A110’s circa-1100kg kerb weight – or a little more given the bodywork modifications.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a modern recreation of the A220, with Alpine itself taking inspiration from the model with its virtual Vision Gran Turismo concept from 2015. The Twin Tail is the product of a collaboration between Zagato and La Squadra, a Polish firm founded in 2013 that works with the likes of Pagani, Koenigsegg, Bugatti and Alpine to provide customers with an improved ownership experience. In this partnership, Zagato has taken responsibility for the Twin Tail’s design and development, with La Squadra tackling sales and marketing.

Zagato CEO Andrea Zagato said: 'As a new dawn for the automobile arrives, people wish to remind themselves of the past, and therefore the epic cars of the 1950s and ‘60s. Stories of iconic cars from history simply must be told today. It is a crucial task if we are to inspire new generations to create their own stories. Without knowing the past, you cannot invent the future.'

Zagato will produce just 18 examples worldwide, with each costing from €650,000 (c£557,000) before taxes. Production is already underway, with first deliveries set to commence in October 2024 following a public debut at Lake Como in May.