New Honda Prelude confirmed for UK with hybrid power and simulated gear shifts

Honda has confirmed its reborn Prelude will be sold in Europe from 2026, packing hybrid power and new quick-shifting automatic gearbox tech

by: Yousuf Ashraf
17 Dec 2024
Following the reveal of Honda’s Prelude Concept at last year’s Tokyo Motor show, there were whispers that the firm would return to the sports coupe market with a hybrid-powered production version. Those rumours have now become a reality, with Honda confirming that the reborn Prelude will reach showrooms in the first half of 2026, with the goal of delivering the ‘joy of driving’ in an efficient electrified two-door package. 

Early Prelude development mules have already been spotted testing on the road, and confirm that the concept isn't far from what we'll see in showrooms. The subtle aero, intakes and even door handles are all a perfect match for the show car, as are elements such as the headlights and front grille. The only differences to note are a set of smaller wheels, a raised ride height and a redesigned lip spoiler.

The Prelude doesn't have the classical long bonnet, short-tail proportions of something like a Toyota Supra, and it’s likely that it’ll adopt a front-engined, front-drive architecture – most likely borrowed from the latest Civic. 

As demonstrated by the stunning FL5 Type R, the Civic's platform can deliver a finely-honed and involving driving experience, and Honda will tap into this potential for the Prelude. According to Chief Engineer Tomoyuki Yamagami, the new model will ‘maintain its ‘sporty’ DNA by perfectly blending the efficiency and environmental advantages of electrified driving with an exhilarating experience behind the wheel – liberating users from their daily lives with increased driving pleasure’.

On the point of electrification, expect the Civic’s hybrid powertrain to make an appearance, combining a 2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with two electric motors. During normal driving the combustion engine is used as a generator to power the e-motors, but at higher speeds it can drive the wheels directly. Combined, the system delivers 181bhp and 232lb ft of torque, propelling the Civic from standstill to 62mph in 7.9sec. Boosted outputs plus a potential weight saving from the Prelude’s two-door body could see it trim that time down.

 A new gearbox technology will also be introduced for the coupe, dubbed ‘S+ Shift’, which will supposedly simulate the feel and response of a quick-shifting automatic. This is likely to be a development of the eCVT system used by the Civic.

As its name suggests, the Prelude marks the beginning of a new era of Honda sports cars, with further electrified models planned to affirm Honda’s ‘commitment to sports performance’. The production version will hit the road in 2026.

