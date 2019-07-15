The latest Speed ditches Bentley’s traditional W12 engine, in its place a twin-turbo V8 with 641bhp. The performance is faintly absurd, with the Speed cracking 62mph in a supercar-rivalling 3.4sec and pulling to over 190mph, and thankfully Bentley has installed a suite of chassis tech to manage it all. There’s revised adaptive damping, four-wheel steering, an e-diff and optional ceramic brakes, all of which gives the Speed a level of dynamic ability that doesn’t square with how it looks, or how much it weighs.

It’s not as sharp or exuberant as the most aggressive versions of the Porsche Cayenne or Lamborghini Urus, but it’s far more luxurious than both. It’s a decade old now, but the Bentayga still has a blend of opulence, quality and performance that not many high end SUVs can match.

> Bentley Bentayga Speed review

Mercedes-AMG G63

Priced from: £189,375

Pros – An engineering triumph in excess

Cons – Less is more

Whereas Land Rover completely modernised the Defender to create the current model, Mercedes designed the latest G-Class through rose-tinted glasses. It looks pretty much as it always has, its squared-off bodywork reminiscent of the 1979 original, but beneath the skin lies a tech-packed interior, some modern chassis hardware, and if you go for the full-fat AMG G63, a 4-litre twin-turbo V8. It doesn't make much sense on paper, but in practice the G63 is undeniably appealing, and would have even the most hardened cynic cracking a smile at just how ludicrous it is.

577bhp in a breeze block with side-exit exhausts will do that. The G63 is a symbol of excess, and objectively not a patch on more sophisticated and dynamic performance SUVs like the Defender Octa and Aston Martin DBX. But that's not the point. The G63 is all about feel-good factor, from its looks to its bombastic engine and the satisfying chink when you shut the doors, and the current version backs this up with more refined road manners than ever.

Again, it's no sports car on stilts, but standard Active Ride Control suspension and adaptive damping helps control the body and absorb bumps, to the point where driving a G-Class is no longer a chore. You could happily use it as everyday transport without the novelty wearing off.

> Mercedes-AMG G63 review