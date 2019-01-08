‘Make no mistake, the 849 is a hugely impressive car – one that should lay to rest the ghost of the early SF90 and pose a serious threat to the Lamborghini Revuelto.’ – Richard Meaden, evo editor-at-large.

Supercar past masters

Often the best alternative to a new supercar is an old(er) supercar. Such is the march of regulatory pressure and the relentless pursuit of performance, modern supercars can often be heavier, less characterful and less involving than their predecessors. Here are a few of the very best of the breed, of all shapes and sizes, prices and technical constitutions

Ford GT

Values from: £350,000

Pros – Beautiful balance, poise and manual transmission

Cons – Not subtle; retro vibe not for some; not so cheap now

Consider also: Ferrari F430, Lamborghini Gallardo

We’ve all heard the story of Ford versus Ferrari at Le Mans, but in 2005, lightning struck a second time – just on the road, rather than the race track. In that year’s evo Car of the Year test, the new Ford GT beat the Ferrari F430 in a straight fight, taking an emphatic win – and becoming, in our words, one of the greatest analogue supercars of all time. If you want another superlative, consider that we also described it as being like a “550bhp Elise”. Tactile, progressive, fluid, exploitable, and blisteringly fast (with 550bhp from a 5.4-litre supercharged V8, and a manual gearbox), Ford got it just right, on what was effectively its first try at a modern supercar. Don’t be fooled by the (gorgeous) looks. The GT was no recalcitrant retro revival, but an all-time great driver’s car.

Lexus LFA

Values from £600,000

Pros – Explosively entertaining tech-fest, dripping with stunning details

Cons – Imperfect transmission, still expensive

Consider also: Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0, Ferrari 599 GTO

At launch in 2009 the Lexus LFA’s £340,000 price tag was inconceivable for a product from Toyota’s luxury brand. But as is so often the case, the numbers alone didn’t, and couldn’t, tell the full story. The LFA was the same kind of moonshot from Lexus that the NSX had been for Honda a couple of decades earlier. With a 4.8-litre V10 engine co-developed with Yamaha and capable of screaming to 9500rpm, you sensed that Toyota’s F1 programme hadn’t been in vain. Had the LFA arrived with a manual gearbox, it’d be considered among the greatest cars of all time, but even with the now-dated automated-manual it’s tactile, approachable, and mechanically fascinating. Nürburgring package cars, optimised for track use, were equally exciting. Today, the price seems tame, given that on the rare occasion an LFA does change hands in the UK nowadays, it’s for no less than £600,000.

Mercedes-AMG GT R

Values from £85,000

Pros – Stonking performance, precise, exploitable, shines on track

Cons – Rides firm on the road

Consider also: Porsche 911 GT3 (991)

“Fun but flawed” is probably the best descriptor of the previous-generation Mercedes-AMG GT. The transaxle sports car looked great and its 4-litre twin-turbo V8 provided walloping performance, but it didn’t quite have the all-round polish of a Porsche 911, and it could sometimes feel a little scrappy when driven hard. Mercedes worked hard to develop it though and by the time the AMG GT R arrived in 2016, it was as serious sports car – more rigid, with a wider track, active aerodynamics, rear wheel steering, and spherical bearings in the suspension made it a kind of “GT3” – backed by a 577bhp variant of the V8. It felt so much more connected than the GT and GT S, and hugely agile – if quite firm – on the road. The later GT R Pro was even more intense, and even more fun.

Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

Values from £130,000

Pros – Engine, gearbox, drivability and excitement

Cons – Ultra-quick steering doesn't feel entirely natural

Consider also: Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, Lamborghini Aventador S

Ferrari quickly ramped up the “super” element of the super grand-tourer formula in the 2010s. The F12 Berlinetta was a notably sharper and more exotic car than the 599 it replaced, smaller and lighter yet significantly more powerful – Ferrari’s latest V12, now 6.3 litres, revved to 8700rpm and made 730bhp on the way. A dual-clutch gearbox came in with the F12 too, for smoother yet also quicker shifts than before. The car’s dynamics felt more mid-engined than front-engined, the F12 always feeling hyper-alert and agile, the steering sometimes a little too quick. While it didn’t match the 599’s eCoty-winning result, a second place in 2013 (to a 911 GT3, natch) demonstrated its talents.

Lamborghini Huracán STO

Prices from: £260,000

Pros – The Huracán at its very best

Cons – Very loud, not subtle

Consider also: McLaren 675LT, Ferrari 458 Speciale

Anyone concerned that Lamborghinis had got a little too subtle (is there anyone who still thinks that, by the way?) would have been heartened by the arrival of the Huracán STO in 2021. From the clamshell nose with integrated splitter, to the enormous rear wing (for 57 per cent more downforce than the Performante) and the shark fin/intake engine cover, the STO had all the subtlety of a punch in the face, and that’s before you even got to the colour combinations available. But the driving experience was wild too, the 631bhp V10 aurally uncorked for an absolutely unholy sound, bespoke tyres, and weight savings contributing to a characterful drive that had testers buzzing on its evo Car of the Year 2021 appearance.