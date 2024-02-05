Some customers placed orders for an Ariel Atom 4R before the car was even officially announced. Such was the popularity of 2013’s Atom 3.5R and the nous of its fans, it was naturally assumed there would be an equivalent version of the Atom 4.

And this car, finished in the same white-chassis, black-panels, yellow-graphics livery as the original 3.5R, follows the exact same philosophy: a harder, faster, more track-focused, even more painstakingly (and expensively) engineered evolution of the Atom. We’ve driven it on the road, on track and put it to the test against the stopwatch around the Anglesey Coastal circuit.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

400bhp and 370lb ft from the FL5 Honda Civic Type R engine

Wings good for 110kg of downforce at 70mph

Cooling sidepods, two-way adjustable dampers standard, three-way optional

In the already-rapid Honda hot hatch it’s sourced from, the 2-litre four turns out 324bhp. Installed in the regular Ariel Atom 4 (it seems wrong to use the word ‘regular’ for such a gloriously irregular car), which replaced the Atom 3.5 in 2020, it’s rated at 320bhp. The Atom 4R has 400bhp and as tested, it weighs 665kg.

The extra power (and torque, which is increased from 310lb ft to 370) is the main thing that separates the 4R from the ‘ordinary’ Atom 4. There are no changes to the engine’s internals; the performance jump is down to different mapping for the engine management system and significantly enhanced cooling. The latter comes from the R’s side-pods, which are also the easiest way to tell it apart from the ‘normal’ Atom at a glance – aside from the optional front and rear wings fitted here, which we’ll come to in a moment.