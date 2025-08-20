‘The students loved it to begin with. The starting point was, how many wheels has it got? Where’s the engine? I think we had 75 different iterations of wheels and seating positions, but one of the driving forces was that it could be made, it could go into production. I think the reality – and this is something I was trying to introduce them to – the reality of grafting on something day in, day out for a long period of time was a little too much for some of them. So it ended up with me and one student, Niki Smart, working on the LSC. A lot of it we did ourselves, out of the university, just to get it done.

‘When we showed it at the NEC, everybody loved the car but hated the tyres: it had tiny, narrow tyres, 135s, I think. We were trying to prove that you could have fun, go fast, with fairly humble credentials.’ However, it wasn’t just the tyres that were on the small side. ‘We’d made the LSC as small as we could and, in the end, when we drove it, we found it was too small,’ says Saunders. There was clearly huge potential, but to realise it the LSC would have to be scaled up. ‘Essentially, I started again. I left Coventry in ’97 having decided that my time was better spent bringing the Atom to life.

‘It was three years from the show to having the first Atom ready to go. It was mostly just myself, but we had a modeller, and Niki Smart was still helping. He was at the Royal College by then. I came up with the Atom name on the train to London: it’s small and it whizzes around. We launched at the back end of 1999, made the first cars in 2000, and waited to see what would happen. The fact that the phone was ringing was obviously a good thing. I won’t say we were lucky, but we were in the right place at the right time because the trackday thing was just beginning to start in a big way. We built 20 or 30 the first year. It was designed as a very simple car; we didn’t want something that was going to take weeks or months to make.’