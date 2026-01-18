Ariel Atom 4R v Ariel Nomad 2 – is grip more fun than slip?

Since we last put a stopwatch on an Ariel around Anglesey circuit, the Crewkerne craftsmen have created both an all-new Atom and an all-new Nomad, so where do the company’s fresh portfolio place on our lap time leaderboard?

The Atom is in the perfect spec for track work. It’s the more powerful Atom 4R, which starts at £77,940 but here has some choice options including front and rear wings, ABS, traction control, sequential paddleshift and three-way adjustable Öhlins dampers, plus a brand-new titanium and carbonfibre exhaust system. Meanwhile, the £68,970 Nomad 2 is here as a just-for-fun exercise, since this particular car is in full off-road spec: raised ground clearance, underbody protection, knobbly tyres, winch, light-sabre aerial, and so on. In the future, we may time it in lighter trim with a lower ride height and grippier rubber, to find out what difference that makes on tarmac.

We start with the Atom. We already know it’s seriously capable after its performance at Cadwell Park in 2024’s evo Track Car of the Year test (issue 322) and so it proves here. Enhanced cooling via the R’s unique sidepods and reconfigured software give the Civic Type R-sourced Honda engine an extra 80bhp and 10lb ft than in the regular Atom 4, for totals of 400bhp and 370lb ft. With ABS and TC to lean on, the intimidation factor of driving a car with a power-to-weight ratio of 611bhp per ton is vastly reduced. There are three engine maps; naturally, for lap times, we put it in the most potent ‘party mode’, in which the turbo boost comes in quite abruptly.