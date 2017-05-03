evo Leaderboard lap times – the world's fastest cars tested on track
This is our official evo Leaderboard, ranking the fastest lap times from Anglesey Circuit, Bedford Autodrome and Blyton Park
Welcome to the evo Leaderboard, a timing board for the world’s fastest and most exciting performance cars that we’ve lapped around the UK’s best circuits. Lapping a closed circuit is a critical part of getting under the skin of any performance car – and gives us a solid basis to objectively understand how different cars drive up to and over the limits reachable on road. The evo Leaderboard is the definitive guide to how the fastest cars in the world perform on track, featured both in print and on our YouTube channel.
This is not an entirely scientific exercise: different days, drivers, weather and track conditions will and do vary timings, but in the hands of our experienced drivers it’s a valuable baseline to work from, and a whole lot of fun at the same time.
> evo Trackdays 2025: dates, tickets, booking info
Most of our evo Leaderboard lap times are set at the Anglesey coastal circuit, but we’ve also used the Bedford Autodrome and Blyton Park for timings, so have included those in separate lists, too.
In 2024, the evo Leaderboard gained its fastest time yet, by the Revolution 500 Evo track car, driven by James Taylor. It’s worth noting that the British-built, 608bhp/ton Revolution is a dedicated track and race car, and is not road-legal. Its scorching lap time of 1:05.3 is seriously impressive, however. It’s followed by another British track car, the rapid Radical SR3 XXR.
The latest car to join the evo Leaderboard is the Dallara EXP, the dedicated track car based on Dallara’s Stradale road-going sports car. With increased boost, downforce and slick tyres, it’s a formidable if versatile track driving device – one that managed a 1:07.7, securing it joint fourth on our Anglesey leaderboard. As it stands, the current fastest lap for a two-seater road-legal production car was recorded by Ferrari’s 987bhp SF90 fitted with the Assetto Fiorano package on Michelin Cup 2 R tyres, driven by Steve Sutcliffe. It lapped the Anglesey coastal circuit in 1:10.0, making it not just our quickest lap for a two-seater road car but also the fastest (speedhump-capable) production car lap time around Anglesey.
Anglesey Coastal Circuit | evo Leaderboard
Anglesey, UK. GPS: 53.188372, -4.496385. Length: 1.55 miles
Behind the Revolution and Radical SR3 XXR, the top spot for a road-legal car on our leaderboard is occupied by a British-built favourite, the single-seater BAC Mono R. That lap time was set on slick tyres, however, meaning the fastest lap for a road-legal car on road-legal tyres is another single-seat BAC model: the Mono 2.5. The latest inductee is the Dallara EXP, which matches the Mono 2.5, albeit on slick tyres.
The fastest two-seater supercar we’ve timed was the aforementioned Ferrari SF90, while the SEAT Leon Cupra Sub8 still holds the benchmark lap for a hot hatchback, although many of its contemporary rivals have yet to set a time in Wales.
Click on the links to find out more about the cars and watch the videos of our fast laps here.
|Car
|Lap time
|Revolution 500 Evo * #
|1:05.3
|Radical SR3 XXR * #
|1:06.4
|BAC Mono R #
|1:06.9
|Dallara EXP * #
|1:07.7
|BAC Mono 2.5
|1:07.7
|McLaren P1 GTR * #
|1:08.7
|Ferrari SF90 Assetto Fiorano (on Cup 2 R tyres)
|1:10.0
|Radical RXC Turbo 500
|1:10.5
|Ferrari 488 Pista
|1:10.8
|Ariel Atom 4R
|1:11.1
|McLaren P1 (on P Zero Trofeo R tyres)
|1:11.2
|Porsche 911 GT2 RS (991.2)
|1:11.2
|Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.2, on Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs)
|1:11.2
|McLaren 720S
|1:11.5
|McLaren 750S
|1:11.7
|Porsche 911 GT2 RS (991.2)
|1:12.0
|Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992)
|1:12.0
|Ariel Atom 3.5R
|1:12.3
|Caterham Seven 420 Cup
|1:12.3
|McLaren 600LT
|1:12.4
|Porsche 918 Spyder
|1:12.4
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
|1:12.4
|McLaren P1
|1:12.6
|Lamborghini Huracán STO
|1:12.7
|Ferrari 488 GTB
|1:12.8
|McLaren 675LT
|1:12.8
|Porsche 911 GT3 (992.1, PDK)
|1:12.8
|Elemental Rp1 (2.3, 340bhp upgrade)
|1:13.2
|Porsche 911 GT3 (991.2, PDK)
|1:13.4
|Porsche 911 GT3 Touring (992.1, manual)
|1:13.5
|Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.1)
|1:13.6
|Porsche 911 Turbo S (991.1)
|1:13.6
|Mercedes-AMG GT R
|1:13.6
|Ferrari 812 Superfast
|1:13.6
- * Not road legal
- # On slick tyres
Why choose the Anglesey circuit?
Noise restrictions, cost and availability are the prosaic considerations; circuit design and lap length the critical attributes that need to suit the very particular demands of testing and filming.
Though we also use both Bedford Autodrome and Blyton Park for certain lap timing comparisons, Anglesey’s Coastal Circuit on the North Wales coast is the perfect home for our Leaderboard series, thanks to its ideal combination of compact 1.55-mile lap length, challenging layout and utterly breathtaking backdrop. That it’s just a stone’s throw from some of the UK’s best driving roads is a welcome bonus.
The lap itself is a challenge for both car and driver. Not so much that it pushes the machinery beyond what’s reasonable or rewards excessive risk-taking from the driver, but enough to test the limits of grip and braking, punish poor traction and allow power and torque to make a difference, but not dominate.
At Anglesey as on the road, confidence and consistency are key, thanks to a satisfying blend of corners with fast turn-in points that place an emphasis on balance and feel, together with slow, technical elements requiring precision. Linked by a long enough straight (albeit a curved one!) that allows the quickest cars to breach 150mph, the Coastal Circuit is just about perfect for our needs.
Which bits present the biggest challenges? Well, much like any other circuit the quick stuff gets your attention, but it’s the slower sections where you can make or lose the most time.
About the track
The lap starts with Target, a tricky medium quick left-hander usually taken in 3rd gear. You want a settled, neutral balance here that allows you to carry some speed as you turn-in, then get back on the power as soon as you can and let the car run to the generous exit kerbing.
You then need to coax the car back to the left-hand side of the track for before the big braking zone into The Hairpin, which is slightly banked to help fire you out onto the short straight like a roulette ball. Depending on the car you’ll be up into the top-end of fourth gear before Church. If it’s a quick car you’ll need to brake and possibly shift down a gear before carrying as much speed as you dare on turn-in. Too much and you’ll waste time trying to balance the car, but too little and you’ll know it immediately. Either way you’ll be cursing all the way to the School kink, which is one of those just flat corners, even in something as quick as a GT3. 140+mph never feels quicker than here...
That’s why the rush up the hill after School is the most unforgiving of mistakes, as the braking area switches from a helpful uphill gradient to a tricky plateau just when you need to gather things up for the tight left-hander at Rocket In. And all the while you’re busily downshifting and trying to keep the car as far to the right as possible.
The transition into the right-hand hairpin at Rocket Out requires patience and discipline in order to get a clean exit for the short climb to Peel. Harder than it looks thanks to an inviting entry and a slightly tighter apex-to-exit placed on a crest that falls away as you chase the throttle, this is where we got those smokey slow-mo shots.
The downhill braking area into to the Corkscrew complex tends to tie every car in a knot, as you’re simultaneously braking and turning slightly left. It’s the one place you’ll feel the ABS kick-in, or lock an inside front wheel in something like a BAC Mono. If you can hit the left-hand kerb then the sharp right element is pretty straightforward. Just stay off those jagged saw-tooth kerbs!
The final turn onto the Pit Straight is frustrating for it always tempts you to carry slightly too much speed in, which compromises your exit speed for the dash to the line. Hold your nerve and don’t turn-in too early and all that’s left is to run two wheels over the smooth exit kerbing to complete the lap.
Below are our lap times for both Blyton Park and Bedford Autodrome.
Bedford Autodrome West Circuit | evo Leaderboard
Bedfordshire, UK. GPS: 52.235133, -0.474321. Length: 1.8 miles
|Car
|Lap time
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 PDK
|1:18.17
|BMW M3 xDrive (G80)
|1:18.61
|Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
|1:18.92
|Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (Gen 1 2017)
|1:21.8
|Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition
|1:23.0
|Mercedes C63 Edition One (2017)
|1.23.1
|SEAT Leon Cupra 280 Ultimate Sub8
|1:23.1
|Porsche 718 Cayman S
|1:23.2
|BMW M3 (F80)
|1:23.3
|BMW M4 Competition Package (F82)
|1:23.4
|Renaultsport Mégane 275 Trophy-R
|1:23.6
|Volkswagen Golf R (Mk8)
|1.23.8
|Mercedes-AMG C63 S Saloon
|1:24.0
|Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S
|1:24.0
|Cupra Leon 2.0 TSi
|1.24.14
|Toyota GR Yaris
|1:24.6
|Alpine A110
|1:24.8
|Honda Civic Type R (Fk8 Gen 1)
|1:24.9
|Audi TT RS (2018)
|1.25.2
|Volkswagen Golf R (Mk7)
|1:26.1
|Renaultsport Megane 280-Cup Chassis
|1.26.3
|Audi RS3 Sportback (2015MY)
|1:26.6
|Ford Focus RS (Mk3)
|1.27.0
|SEAT Leon Cupra 300 (2015)
|1.27.3
|Volkswagen Golf R (Mk7)
|1.27.7
|Renaultsport Clio 220 Trophy
|1:29.5
|Mazda MX-5 2.0i Sport (Mk4)
|1:29.8
|Toyota GT86
|1:29.9
|Morgan CX-T
|1:34.11