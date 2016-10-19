Used BMW M235i and M240i Coupe (F22, 2014 - 2021): review and specs for BMW’s junior M car

> BMW M2 2024 review – an M4 with attitude

The M-lite coupes also occupied a sector of the market where they didn’t really have a huge number of rivals. Dynamically the 981 Cayman was a superior machine but the standard 2.7-litre wasn’t as quick, while the Cayman S was considerably more expensive when similarly specced. The 718 Cayman again had the better chassis but the four-cylinder couldn’t hold a candle to the BMW’s straight-six. Neither Cayman was as practical. The Audi TTS had less power, was more expensive and was also less practical, too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To go with the coupe there were also convertible versions of the M235i and M240i and while they were still rapid, they lacked the chassis rigidity that made the coupes such fun. The convertible still felt inherently well-balanced, so it worked both the front and rear axles equally hard through corners. Despite the extra weight it was still an agile and well-poised car, which could be persuaded to take up a little attitude under power at corner exit.

However, the problems arose when the driver pushed a little harder. Over bumpy roads it was actually possible to see the steering wheel and rear-view mirror shake and shimmy as the whole structure flexed. That loss of torsional rigidity gave the car a pervading sense of fragility, and it also meant that there just wasn’t the same precision and immediacy of response as in the coupe. The convertibles were still pleasant places to spend wheel time and the hood worked well, but just don’t expect the same level of involvement with the rag top.

BMW F22 M235i and M240i in detail

Revealed in 2013 the M235i went on sale in 2014 and was an immediate hit. Powered by the familiar N55 turbocharged 3-litre straight-six it developed 321bhp with 332lb ft of torque available from just 1300rpm. It was hooked up to a six-speed manual gearbox with an eight-speed ZF auto available as an option. Arriving on the options list after the car’s launch was an M Performance limited-slip differential.