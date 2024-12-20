BMW 230i 2025 review – a BMW coupe of the old school?

If only the graphics for the driver’s display were as distinctive as analogue BMW dials of old. Though there has been a bit of a button cull, including the climate controls which now sit at the bottom of the screen in their own permanent ribbon of pixels, there’s still a rotary controller you can use to navigate the screen. We’ll take all the vestigial analogue interfaces we can get. The wireless smartphone mirroring works well once it's set up, though it did freeze a few times during our test.

Enough about screens, what about the rest of the cabin? Well, BMW’s interior fit and finish continues to impress and the 2-series’ cabin is very well screwed together with pleasant materials. It’s spacious enough to seat four adults for a middling journey, if not a trans-continental tour. The seats are supportive and can be positioned precisely, if not electrically, on the car tested. (Electric-adjust front seats, with memory settings, are an option.) They’re also trimmed in Alcantara with a few flashes of M colours. Unfortunately, it’s not just the button count that’s shrinking. The gear selector in BMWs is a bit apologetic and awkward to use these days, too.

All in, though, the 2-series isn’t apologetic in walking in the footsteps of the old E46, as a compact and accessible BMW coupe, albeit with a light touch. If only it were as handsome as its predecessors.

Price and rivals

At the time of writing (December 2024) the BMW 230i M Sport starts from £41,905, which is almost £2000 up on where the VW Golf GTI starts. The Golf is more powerful than the BMW but matches it to 62mph, so while you’re getting more potency for your money, you’re getting no more performance, on paper at least. There are no equivalents to be had from Mercedes or Audi , at least dynamically. A Mercedes CLA coupe is stylish but expensive; for BMW 230 money you get the tepid CLA 200.

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35, which is quicker and more powerful, starts from £49,875. At that point, you’re in M240i xDrive territory, which can be had from £48,045. New on the scene from inside Munich of course, is the BMW M235, an altogether different 2-series, again for more money than the price of the unrelated rear-driven coupe.