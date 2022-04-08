The five-cylinder Audi RS3 hatchback starts at £62,805, and the most affordable six-cylinder Cayman, the GTS 4.0, listed at £75,000 before production ended in October 2025. So what price do you think is attached to this straight-six, M-badged BMW coupe?

Would you be surprised to learn that it’s the right side of fifty grand? We certainly were. The surprise is amplified if you’ve driven the M240i before checking (and then double-checking) its price, for while it’s easy to dismiss these three-digit M models as cynical marketing exercises, a way to enhance the appeal of mainstream models to customers who probably wouldn’t enjoy living with a ‘proper’ M car anyway, this one proves that sometimes there’s substance to back up the presence of that letter.

The G42 M240i first arrived in 2022, and an updated version followed in the second half of 2024. You can identify the latter externally by the switch from black to body-colour paint around the car’s lower quarters, while some new paint options, including the striking Zandvoort Blue first seen on the G87 M2, were introduced. The more significant changes are inside, where BMW’s large twin-screen instruments-and-infotainment arrangement now dominates the dash, while the upright gear selector that once sat atop the transmission tunnel has been replaced by a small fore-and-aft switch.