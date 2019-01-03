Cons – Heavy, confusing drive modes, steering feel lacking

Few – if any – saw this coming. The Corvette has always been big on numbers, theatre and noise but a little short on finesse, and then the C8 arrived to shatter our preconceptions. Now mid-engined and in right-hand drive for the first time, the latest Corvette is well built, supremely capable and fantastically engaging – not to mention stunningly fast. The 6.2-litre pushrod V8 might be familiar on paper, but it's all new for the C8 with a dry sump, a 6700rpm redline and 495bhp.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Now it also gets a shot of electrical assistance from a motor mounted on the front axle and is mounted within the Z06’s wider body, to create the 635bhp E-Ray. Possibly the best Corvette compromise, it retains the traditional rumbling V8 but adds the ability to leave home silently and AWD capability – 0-62mph taking just 2.9sec. While it didn’t astound it stood comparison with last year’s best performance cars well on the evo Car of the Year 2025 test.

‘If the E-Ray’s brief is to add knockout performance to the regular Stingray’s usability, and to be a car that’s less highly strung than the Z06 with the added bonus of all-weather traction, you’d have to say it hits its targets neatly.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy, who tested the Corvette E-Ray on eCoty 2025.

Alternatives to the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

You’ll pay over £150k for an E-Ray – a hefty sum. More expensive in fact than Porsche's 911 Carrera GTS. Against the 534bhp Porsche the Corvette packs a much heavier punch, though, but the GTS is a formidable sports car, and takes some beating on a technical road. Another rival is the Mercedes-AMG GT55, which is again more expensive than the C8 and has less power, but there's a togetherness and polish to it. It's simpler too, lacking the hybrid element of the Corvette and Porsche. The Porsche and AMG are more versatile coupes than the Corvette too, coming with a pair of (admittedly very tight) rear seats.

Alpine A110

Priced from £55,160

Pros – Nimble, engaging and distinctive, it’s all the sports car you could ever need