Best coupes 2026 – sleek and stylish cars from GTs to hardened sports cars
Two-door fixed-roof performance cars come in a variety of different flavours – these are evo’s favourites
Here and now, the market for fast, desirable coupes is as diverse as ever in spite of uncertainty over what the future of the performance car has in store. Because a coupe can be any two-door (or four-door if you believe some manufacturers) – between grand tourers, purpose-built sports cars and usable everyday two-doors, there’s plenty of choice, each offering unique driving and ownership experiences. The variety is such that it’s impossible to compare them all, so we've chosen our favourite coupes not only on their speed and ability to thrill, but on how well they execute their chosen brief.
There are no rules aside from having two doors and a fixed roof, so in this list you’ll find cars with four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines, and everything from pared-back two-seaters to ultra-luxurious tourers. Above all, these choices are great to drive, but in wonderfully different ways. From tyre-shredding hooligans like the BMW M4 CS to the more modest but stylish and delicate Honda Prelude, we really are spoilt for choice when it comes to 2026’s crop of coupes.
- Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
- Alpine A110
- McLaren Artura
- Honda Prelude
- Aston Martin Vantage
- Mercedes-AMG GT
- BMW M4 CS
- BMW M2 CS
- Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
- Bentley Continental GT Speed
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Priced from £153,440
Pros – Hugely potent powertrain, excellent balance, luxurious cabin
Cons – Heavy, confusing drive modes, steering feel lacking
Few – if any – saw this coming. The Corvette has always been big on numbers, theatre and noise but a little short on finesse, and then the C8 arrived to shatter our preconceptions. Now mid-engined and in right-hand drive for the first time, the latest Corvette is well built, supremely capable and fantastically engaging – not to mention stunningly fast. The 6.2-litre pushrod V8 might be familiar on paper, but it's all new for the C8 with a dry sump, a 6700rpm redline and 495bhp.
Now it also gets a shot of electrical assistance from a motor mounted on the front axle and is mounted within the Z06’s wider body, to create the 635bhp E-Ray. Possibly the best Corvette compromise, it retains the traditional rumbling V8 but adds the ability to leave home silently and AWD capability – 0-62mph taking just 2.9sec. While it didn’t astound it stood comparison with last year’s best performance cars well on the evo Car of the Year 2025 test.
‘If the E-Ray’s brief is to add knockout performance to the regular Stingray’s usability, and to be a car that’s less highly strung than the Z06 with the added bonus of all-weather traction, you’d have to say it hits its targets neatly.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy, who tested the Corvette E-Ray on eCoty 2025.
Alternatives to the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
You’ll pay over £150k for an E-Ray – a hefty sum. More expensive in fact than Porsche's 911 Carrera GTS. Against the 534bhp Porsche the Corvette packs a much heavier punch, though, but the GTS is a formidable sports car, and takes some beating on a technical road. Another rival is the Mercedes-AMG GT55, which is again more expensive than the C8 and has less power, but there's a togetherness and polish to it. It's simpler too, lacking the hybrid element of the Corvette and Porsche. The Porsche and AMG are more versatile coupes than the Corvette too, coming with a pair of (admittedly very tight) rear seats.
Alpine A110
Priced from £55,160
Pros – Nimble, engaging and distinctive, it’s all the sports car you could ever need
Cons – Ultimate body control near the limit can be problematic
The Alpine A110 caused a storm of excitement in the lead up to its launch. The basics sounded too good to be true – a bespoke lightweight aluminium chassis, c1100kg kerb weight, zesty turbocharged engine and styling that’s nostalgic without being a retro pastiche. Could Alpine really produce a Porsche Cayman rival out of nowhere, or were we in for another Alfa Romeo 4C-style disappointment? In reality, things are even better than they appeared on paper. The A110 is an absolute peach to drive, involving and highly distinctive. In its purity, sense of purpose and suitability for UK roads, it feels like a car Lotus should be building.
‘The A110 feels wonderful on any road, even those littered with sudden dips and broken surfaces ready to catch splitters or bend a wheel out of shape. It laps everything up with a calmness that Lotus owners will recognise. Combine this with a chassis that can be neat or lairy, feelsome steering and a peppy 1.8-litre four-pot at your back, and you have the makings of an addictive, engrossing driving experience.’ – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer, who tested the A110 extensively on UK roads
Alternatives to the Alpine A110
To drive, there’s really nothing else like the A110 on sale today, so you’ll need to look at more conventional sports cars. Specifically, the likes of the Porsche 718 Cayman or BMW M2. The Cayman gets closest to the A110’s precision and deftness, and in GTS form has a cracking 4-litre flat-six with the option of a manual gearbox. The BMW meanwhile is more of a bruiser, more practical than the mid-engined rivals and packed with tech, but more remote and less involving.
McLaren Artura
Priced from £201,400
Pros – Mesmerising performance; beautifully communicative, polished chassis
Cons – V6’s soundtrack doesn’t match its performance
Where McLaren’s 750S is decidedly old-school (and brilliant for it), the Artura feels like a next-gen product. It packs the firm’s hybrid powertrain technology in a Maserati MC20-rivalling package, and in its newly updated form, a near-unbeatable combination of performance, tactility and polish. A 2024 facelift introduced a Spider version and a host of upgrades to the range as a whole, including a more powerful V6 hybrid powertrain (now up to 690bhp) and revised chassis tuning. The result is a bewitching driving experience that blends explosive performance with fluidity and communication in typical McLaren fashion. It’s at the apex of entry-level supercars, even if it does cost well over £200k…
‘Tweaks to the facelifted Artura are transformative, specifically in terms of the steering rather than the ride and body control, which remain at the same high McLaren standard. The compliant nature in how it breathes with the surfaces remains at odds with what your eyes are telling you should be happening beneath you. Yet it’s the new found calmness of the Artura’s steering that strikes you most. McLaren has stuck with its electro-hydraulic set-up, still remaining unconvinced by full EPAs systems, and it’s still sharp and crisp in its responses, clear and concise in its feedback, confidence inspiring and rich in detail and feel when you start to eat away at a corner’s radius.’ – Stuart Gallagher, evo Editor-in-Chief, who drove the McLaren Artura on the launch
Alternatives to the McLaren Artura
The Artura sits well below the Ferrari 296 GTB in terms of price, and closer to the Maserati MC20. The McLaren is a more polished product, far richer in feedback and even quicker – it makes the MC20 feel a generation older. The Artura also faces competition from the sub-supercar class, from the likes of the Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E-Performance. They’re heavier, less poised driver’s cars but ones you could more easily live with every day.
Honda Prelude
Priced from £40,995
Pros – Quality damping, sharp design, price
Cons – Uninspiring powertrain
The FL5 Civic Type R has met its end, and while there’s no new Honda to directly replace it, the Prelude is an intriguing new offering. With Toyota’s GR86, Supra and the Audi TT all having been discontinued, the Prelude has been launched as one of the only affordable driver’s coupes on the market today. Producing 181bhp from a 2-litre hybrid four-cylinder makes it modest on-paper next to a Type R, and while a CVT gearbox wouldn’t have been our transmission of choice, its Type R-derived suspension hardware shines through.
‘Pressing on, with the car switched to Sport, which adds weight to the steering rather than feel, you relish the feeling as each of the four corners tenses and relaxes as vertical loads build and recede. It feels expensive and capable, comfortable and compliant yet controlled. It's perhaps too capable, requiring real pace to find the point at which the fundamentally neutral balance presents itself.’ – Ethan Jupp, evo web editor, who drove the Honda Prelude on the road in France
Alternatives to the Honda Prelude
Given the Prelude is a relatively affordable driver's car, there aren't many direct rivals. For just shy of £40,000 you can have BMW's charming 220i M Sport, but besides that, you'll have to look to the used market for Audi TTs and Toyota's GR86.
Aston Martin Vantage
Priced from £165,000
Pros – Superb balance; communication; massive yet usable performance; greatly improved interior
Cons – Ride quality is tough on coarse roads; fiddly touchscreen; loud exhaust can be wearying on long journeys
The latest Vantage takes the model's brutish sophistication to a new level. With a tweaked version of Mercedes-AMG’s 4-litre twin-turbo V8 that kicks out a colossal 656bhp (and a fabulous noise to boot), it's ballistic, absorbing and just a bit lairy. Aston Martin has engineered it to be more dynamic this time around with the Porsche 911 Turbo S firmly in its sights, and there's certainly a newfound sense of purpose to the driving experience. Yes, the ride is a little tough and it doesn’t have a GT3’s sense of purpose, but by-and-large, the Vantage fulfils its brief as an entertaining, aggressive yet sumptuous sports coupe very well. Its excellent new interior is the icing on the cake.
‘Two days with the new baby Aston, on road and track, have demonstrated it’s a car about feel, feedback and carefully resolved details. Those numbers give it the headline attraction it needs to justify its new market positioning. But it’s more than a Top Trumps card on wheels. Whether it’s a better one than its rivals will have to wait for the group test, but it is a truly compelling alternative to the likes of the new AMG GT. Bravo, Aston. Proper job.’ – James Taylor, evo Deputy Editor, who drove the Aston Martin Vantage on the launch and in the UK
Alternatives to the Aston Martin Vantage
In jumping up to £165k, the Vantage steps beyond the level of mainstream 911s and into the realm of top-spec AMG GTs and 911 Turbos. It looks and feels more special than both, and its pseudo muscle car character is infectious – in fact, it pulls more character out of its V8 than the AMG GT does.
Mercedes-AMG GT
Priced from £105,435
Pros – A secure, sure-footed and crushingly effective coupe
Cons – Expensive; still more remote than a 911
The new AMG GT is more practical, more complex and less bespoke than the car it replaces (now being based on the SL’s platform). Some might argue that it’s lost some of its predecessor's thuggish character, but there’s no denying that it’s crushingly effective, and more than ever, a true Porsche 911 rival. The best bit for owners is that the GT can now fit a pair of (small) passengers in the back. There’s a broad selection of models to choose from too, with GT43, GT55, GT63 and GT63 E-Performance versions available – the latter with some 805bhp to complement its 2380kg mass.
‘It’s impossible not to be impressed by the AMG GT’s ability to cover ground. It’s not as communicative or as nuanced as a 911 GTS, but it is satisfying to pick apart a great road, the GT lapping up your commitment and feeling almost unshakable. But this isn’t a wild, lairy, thunderous coupe like the old car was – although it’s undeniably more accomplished, its character has been diluted in some ways.’ – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer, who tested the AMG GT on road and track in the UK
Alternatives to the Mercedes-AMG GT
With a price range spanning from £105,435 to £186,290, the AMG GT faces off against everything from a base 911 Carrera and right up to the likes of the Aston Martin Vantage. In between, there’s the softer, more practical Maserati GranTurismo and the track-oriented 911 GT3. At the top end, the £186k GT63 E-Performance gets near full-blown supercars like the McLaren Artura and Maserati MC20.
BMW M4 CS
Priced from £122,685
Pros – Devastatingly quick with a chassis to match
Cons – Needs pricey options to get the best from it
Look beyond its bold, almost aftermarket appearance and the BMW M4 CS is one of the best performance coupes money can buy. Compared to the M4 Competition its straight-six has been boosted to 542bhp, it’s 15kg lighter thanks to carbonfibre parts and its chassis has been extensively overhauled. The dampers have been retuned, spring rates are up and there are uniball-joined anti-roll bar links, among other changes. It all culminates in a deeply rewarding and exceptionally capable sports car. On Michelin Cup 2 R tyres and fitted with optional carbon ceramic brakes, the M4 gives you confidence to attack, and its xDrive system offers traction and stability without detracting from the M4’s adjustability. Add in enormous punch from its straight-six and you have a genuine Porsche 911 rival that would be a riot on trackdays.
‘In full attack mode the M4’s nose slices confidently in, you can get on the throttle really early and then keep it pinned, traction total, seemingly without DSC being awakened. It’s easy to clip the apex just so, all the while gathering speed hand-over-fist until you’ve unwound the steering and run right to the edge on the exit and onto the next straight. When it’s time to stop, the optional carbon-ceramic brakes give you confidence with their hard bite.’ – John Barker, evo editor-at-large, who drove the Corvette Z06 in Germany
Alternatives to the BMW M4 CS
For another flavour of focused, pared back sports coupe, Porsche will sell you a 911 Carrera T for £7k less than an M4 CS. The T is a fantastically involving 911 but it trades the M4’s firepower and brutality for a more nuanced character, and significantly less power (394bhp). For a polar opposite experience to the M4, there’s Alpine’s A110R – a highly bespoke, ultra lightweight road car that also shines on track.
BMW M2 CS (G87)
Priced from £92,475
Pros – A fun, expressive, stonkingly fast M car
Cons – Steering lacks connection; price…
A follow-up to the first ever BMW to win evo Car of the Year, the G87 M2 CS had some big shoes to fill. More power, bolder looks and a price tag not far from £100,000 suggest it has a lot to give. Thankfully it does. This is an M car through-and-through, keen to oversteer and with an impressive ability to mask its 1700kg weight figure (despite its ‘CS’ weight savings). The steering might lack some of the connection of its predecessor, but there's no doubt this is one of the most thrilling coupes on sale.
‘Though it’s big on numbers the straight-six isn’t the most special sounding engine, the gruff growl never blooming into something musical, even when you rev it out. But it’s a great partner for the chassis, all that torque and power giving you freedom to work the rear axle at will when you loosen the reins of the TC. Do that and the CS is a bit of a monster. It still finds impressive traction if you’re smooth, but slip is often just a toe-twitch away, particularly when loaded up through a corner with the engine primed in the lower gears. You can point the nose in and induce subtle slides that require barely any correction, neatly overdriving the rears until they regain traction.’ – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer, who drove the car on the road and track
Alternatives to the BMW M2 CS
You'll pay a £23,000 premium for the CS over an ordinary M2, putting it in the realm of some very serious competition. BMW's M4 Competition is one option, as is the flagship Lotus Emira V6. Spend a little more at £103,700 and Porsche's entry-level 911 Carrera is within reach. Drop the budget by £23,000 and the Alpine A110 GTS brings an awful lot of fun to the table for less, but then it is a very different performance proposition.
Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
Priced from £75,300
Pros – 90 per cent of the GT4’s magic
Cons – Long gearing with the manual, you can't order one new
It’s tricky not to sound cynical when talking about the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, as ostensibly, it’s the Cayman everyone asked for since the 718’s controversial introduction. Out goes the uninspiring flat-four found in lesser Caymans, replaced by a glorious 4-litre flat-six with a host of supporting chassis upgrades. The end result is, unsurprisingly, superb. The powertrain’s performance and character are magnificent, the chassis is beautifully poised and all the touchpoints are precise and intuitive in typical Porsche style. Drive a GTS and you’ll wonder how usable modern sports cars can possibly get any better and be utterly crestfallen when you realise it's now dead. Only just, though. Delivery miles cars still exist on dealer forecourts.
‘As a road car it leaves you wanting next to nothing and is the closest you can get to a pure driver’s car without knocking on the door of Lotus. It has balance, poise, precision and ability in abundance. It rewards, excites, entertains and thrills like the very best, every drive becoming a great journey, every journey delivering a memorable experience.’ – Stuart Gallagher, evo Editor-in-Chief, who drove the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 on the road in the UK
Alternatives to the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
For an even purer usable sports car than the Cayman, there’s only one answer – the Alpine A110. It’s not as quick and its four-pot engine isn’t as glamorous, but the delicate way it covers ground is completely absorbing. At the opposite end is the BMW M2, which packs a thumping turbocharged straight-six and a wildly expressive rear-drive chassis – albeit without the fine-tuned finesse of its mid-engined rivals.
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
Priced from £137,900
Pros – A complete, charismatic and hugely capable 911
Cons – Hybrid tech means no manual gearbox option
There has always been a 'goldilocks' Porsche 911. The model that ramps up response and engagement just enough while remaining more usable – and significantly more affordable – than a GT3. For a long time the GTS has occupied this sweet spot, and while the latest 992.2 version marks one of the most significant developments in the 911’s history – the introduction of a hybrid system – that remains the case today. The GTS is a lesson in how to use electrification to amplify and enhance the character of a sports car with next to no trade-offs. It uses a brand new 3.6-litre flat-six and an electric motor integrated into its eight-speed PDK transmission to deliver a 534bhp hit, plus a significant improvement in throttle response. It revs sweetly with a rich sound, and though it weighs 50kg more than the outgoing GTS, it has all the precision, response and polish a 911 should. The only snag is that the hybrid hardware means there's no three-pedal option.
Alternatives to the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
The GTS’s closest rival comes from Mercedes, with the new AMG GT costing £142,200 and packing a 4-litre V8 with no electric motors in sight. With 469bhp it’s less potent than the 911, however, and you’ll need to opt for the 577bhp, £163k GT63 to give the 911 a tougher test. At the GT63’s price level there’s also the boisterous, thundering Aston Martin Vantage to consider.
Bentley Continental GT Speed
Priced from £236,600
Pros – New hybrid powertrain suits the GT’s character nicely...
Cons – ...but makes an already heavy car heavier still
Bentley’s W12 engine is dead, but fear not, the new, plug-in hybrid V8 Continental GT Speed retains the crushing grand tourer qualities that made the previous-generation car so endearing. But now with the added benefit of an electrified 771bhp thump to make it the most powerful road-going Bentley of all. Granted, the hybrid GT Speed weighs a colossal 2459kg, but the Continental has always been a heavy car. Some of the weight is masked by the irresistible pull from the hybrid V8, but also by active anti-roll bars, active torque vectoring and new two-valve adaptive dampers and dual-chamber air suspension. It still drives like a big, substantial coupe, but the GT Speed is keener and more agile than you’d expect. Combine this with a sumptuous, world-class cabin and superb comfort and refinement, and you have the makings of a deeply desirable grand tourer.
Alternatives to the Bentley Continental GT Speed
The Continental is positioned above the likes of the Aston Martin DB12 and Maserati GranTurismo in terms of price, and while these rivals are more dynamic to drive, as an ultra-luxurious grand tourer the Bentley is in a class of one. Ferrari’s Roma is another competitor that’s more exciting if not as cossetting, and due to be replaced imminently – you can pick up a nearly new example for £180k.