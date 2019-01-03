Best GT cars 2026

Cons – ...but makes an already heavy car heavier still

The new Bentley Continental GT’s job is to make the demise of the W12 engine a little less sore. It was an engine we all grew to love, that came to define the marque in the 21st century, but now it’s no more. Happily, the new GT Speed’s V8 hybrid powertrain suits the character of the Continental GT down to the ground, bringing a new kind of versatility that fits the flying B very well indeed. The new two-chamber air suspension works with the limited-slip diff to make for a more capable and playful Conti GT. It’s hardware that spans the entire range too, from the 671bhp GT to the 771bhp GT Speed. It’s the most sporting range of Continental GTs yet made – and perhaps the best yet. By definition, that makes this one of the best GT cars, certainly on the more luxurious side of things, available right now.

Advertisement - Article continues below

‘It feels enormous – bordering on too large to feel suitable for UK roads – but it handles like a car far smaller than it really is. Far lighter, too: this is a 2.4-ton car, but it’s only when you get it moving around that you realise just how much momentum is at play.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy editor.

Alternatives to the Bentley Continental GT Speed

There isn’t much that blends performance, luxury and exquisite build quality quite like the Continental GT. Aston Martin’s DB12 isn’t as cosseting, while the Maserati GranTurismo isn't as opulent inside. With that said, the Bentley isn’t at the top of the list when it comes to outright thrills – both the Aston and Maserati are more dynamic to drive.

Ferrari 12 Cilindri

Priced from £336,500

Pros – Outright pace, predictability, GT credentials