You forgot this existed, didn’t you? The McLaren GT, or GTS as it’s now known. Embarrassingly, we nearly did too. The GT has been around since 2019 as the softer-edged, most-useable entry-level McLaren, but when it was updated to become the GTS in late 2023, nobody seemed to notice. Not only because the updates were almost undetectable to the casual observer, but also because a year earlier the Artura had been launched to redefine what a baby McLaren could be. As a truly next-gen product with a bespoke V6, hybrid drive and a brand new carbon structure, it left the GTS sitting awkwardly in the range, and seeming out of date before it even arrived.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But perhaps we were wrong to ignore the GTS, because on paper it’s a refreshingly pure supercar in the context of more modern rivals: mid-engined, rear-drive, with no batteries or electric motors in sight, all of its power coming from a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 alone – a rare thing in 2025. Having eight cylinders instead of six is a key point of difference to the Artura, so too the general approach of the car, says McLaren. It’s been engineered to have a more rounded, refined character, to fulfil the GT part of its name. This extends to the tuning of its suspension and electro-hydraulic steering, plus the trimming, insulation and packaging of the interior, which includes an expansive rear luggage area that extends from behind the seats, over the engine and to the tail.

As part of the update, the GTS has a lightly tweaked exterior with new vents for better cooling and airflow to the V8, which is marginally more powerful than before. Changes to the combustion phasing and ignition timing tease out an extra 14bhp, bringing the total to 626, and at 1520kg it’s a hair lighter too (though the saving is from the standard fitment of carbon-ceramic brakes, which were optional on the GT). A new nose-lift system boosts usability, too, and it does work swiftly in practice – raising or lowering in as little as four seconds.