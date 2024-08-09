BMW M240i xDrive Fast Fleet test – 12,000 miles in the six-cylinder coupe

There will be many screaming ‘BUT WHAT ABOUT THE WEIGHT?’ And there’s no denying the M240i xDrive is a dense car. BMW claims 1690kg and we weighed it at 1695kg with a full tank of fuel. Do you feel it? On occasion, yes. In Comfort mode the body can run away from the springs at times and once it’s out of phase any braking or cornering inputs betray the sheer heft. But honestly, I almost never drove it in Comfort and often chose the aggressive Sport Plus mode. So configured the car is stiff and the steering a little bit too ‘sticky’ in feel, but the response and agility are fantastic and the rear-drive feeling of the chassis is further enhanced.

Compared to the RS3 I ran previously, the BMW is just a sweeter thing to drive. You’re aware of the mass but you can sense it’s in the right places and the car feels fluid – building on those natural ingredients where the RS3 is forever fighting its front-heavy architecture. The way it resists understeer, slips so progressively into a tail-led balance and indulges the driver so accurately is a real treat. There’s something of the latest M3 or M4 xDrives here, but with lower grip levels you can experience the ultimate balance so much more readily. No roundabout or clear-sighted corner goes begging, such is the confidence this car conveys. The Pirelli tyres aren’t actually that good in standing water but the talent of the chassis shines through. A dual-clutch ’box instead of the auto would make it an even sharper experience.

As you can tell, the M240i xDrive and I got along famously. Funnily enough my initial reaction to the car was that it felt a little out of sorts. Steering either too light and inconsistent or too heavy and dull, ride quality always a bit unsettled but the car lacking precision. Yet this faded quickly. It really is a fantastic all-rounder. Stonkingly fast, highly entertaining, oozing quality and not hampered by baffling UI. The M240i xDrive isn’t cheap at £43,995 basic (£48,065 as tested) but it covers a lot of bases. Having this as your only car that has to fulfil daily duties, the odd UK trackday and maybe an annual weekend trip to the Ring sounds no hardship at all. Like an M3 of old, I suppose.

Date acquired June 2022 Duration of test 8 months Total test mileage 12,501 Overall mpg 31.5 Costs £0 Purchase price £48,065 Value today c£36,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 309.