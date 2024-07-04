The new BMW M240i xDrive is faster and cheaper than a Porsche 718 Cayman S
BMW has given its 2-series coupe an update for 2024, with the M240i range-topper delivering 369bhp from a turbocharged straight-six
Three years since its launch, the G42-generation BMW 2-series coupe has been given a mid-life facelift to bring it in-line with the latest range of BMWs. While mild, the update brings new interior tech, chassis tweaks and design changes to the popular two-door coupe, with a choice of three engine options. First customer cars are set to hit the road in August, with buyers paying from £38,040 for the entry-level 220i and £48,045 for the M240i xDrive range-topper.
New to the lineup is an updated pearlescent chrome finish to the grille surrounds, with lower trim elements now body coloured as opposed to black. A standard Shadow Line kit brings black intake surrounds, wing mirrors and aero elements to the M240i, with the optional M Sport Pro package adding darkened, adaptive LED lights and M Sport brakes.
A set of 18-inch wheels come at no cost on the entry-level 220i, but the M240i xDrive retains its standard 19-inch wheels, now available in black or diamond cut finishes. The facelift also brings plenty of new paint options including BMW Individual Frozen Grey, Frozen Portimao, Fire Red, Skyscraper Grey and Zandvoort Blue, with the latter exclusively available on the M240i.
The cabin has been given an equally mild update, with a new flat-bottomed steering wheel the most notable change. On the M240i, it comes with a unique red centre marking and BMW M-themed contrast stitching. Displayed across a curved display combining 12.3-inch and 14.9-inch screens is BMW’s Operating System 8.5, with new physical air vent controls and updated ambient lighting making an appearance.
M PerformTex seats in black come as standard, but BMW’s perforated Sensatec material is available as an option in either black, cognac or a new Tacora Red colour (Vernasca leather trim is also available). Open-pore wood and carbonfibre trim options are offered alongside ‘CraftedClarity’ switchgear, which adds a glass start/stop button and iDrive controller.
The 181bhp 220i and 242bhp 230i are powered by the same 2-litre four-cylinder engine, sending drive to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission – 0-62mph comes in 7.5sec and 5.9sec respectively. At the top of the range sits the M240i xDrive, producing the same 369bhp and 369lb ft as the outgoing model, enough for a 4.3sec 0-62mph time and 155mph limited top speed.
Order books for the new BMW 2-series coupe are open now, with the 220i priced from £38,040, the 230i from £41,905 and the range-topping M240i xDrive from £48,045, which happens to be £1180 less than the car it replaces. Customer deliveries will begin next month.