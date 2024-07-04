The new BMW M240i xDrive is faster and cheaper than a Porsche 718 Cayman S

Three years since its launch, the G42-generation BMW 2-series coupe has been given a mid-life facelift to bring it in-line with the latest range of BMWs. While mild, the update brings new interior tech, chassis tweaks and design changes to the popular two-door coupe, with a choice of three engine options. First customer cars are set to hit the road in August, with buyers paying from £38,040 for the entry-level 220i and £48,045 for the M240i xDrive range-topper.

New to the lineup is an updated pearlescent chrome finish to the grille surrounds, with lower trim elements now body coloured as opposed to black. A standard Shadow Line kit brings black intake surrounds, wing mirrors and aero elements to the M240i, with the optional M Sport Pro package adding darkened, adaptive LED lights and M Sport brakes.

A set of 18-inch wheels come at no cost on the entry-level 220i, but the M240i xDrive retains its standard 19-inch wheels, now available in black or diamond cut finishes. The facelift also brings plenty of new paint options including BMW Individual Frozen Grey, Frozen Portimao, Fire Red, Skyscraper Grey and Zandvoort Blue, with the latter exclusively available on the M240i.