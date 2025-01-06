Is a BMW M2 an M4 on a budget? We daily drive one to find out

That said, there is one further hurdle to enjoying the M2: the infernal lane-keep assist system. I know, I know… it’s the law for cars homologated after mid-2022, so BMW has no choice but to have it. But did the option to turn it off have to be buried so deep in the iDrive menus that it takes seven touchscreen taps to disable it every single time you start the engine? Seven! Plus a couple more to then get back to the infotainment display you really want. And inevitably you forget to do this until after you’ve moved off, so you end up fumbling around with a touchscreen when you should be concentrating on driving. And this makes the car safer how exactly?

Thankfully some clever individual on the Bimmerpost forums has devised a cunning solution that takes advantage of iDrive’s retention of a physical click-wheel controller. If you save the lane-keep assist option in the first iDrive shortcut then all you need to do is tilt the controller forward (a less well-known way to call up the shortcuts on the touchscreen) then push it down twice (to untick the option and confirm). All done in a second, and crucially without needing to take your eyes off the road. Sanity restored.

And with it came an interesting discovery. I’d spent a couple of weeks with our M4 Competition xDrive long-termer shortly before switching to the M2, and much as I liked the M4 – really liked it – I’ve found myself wanting to drive the M2 more. Why so? Because it seems better suited to the kind of tight and twisty B-roads I like to drive on. It may not be narrower than the M4, but it is shorter overall, including in the wheelbase, which must benefit agility in sharper corners. It’s also 75kg lighter, although I may be kidding myself that I can notice that difference in a car weighing 1700kg. I’ve a theory that its outputs feel better suited too: with 454bhp and 406lb ft, the M2 is still extremely well endowed, make no mistake, but perhaps the M4’s extra 49bhp and 73lb ft make it harder to fully extend at times and so turn it into more of a ‘big roads’ sort of car.

Total mileage 8309 Mileage this month 1296 mpg this month 23.6 Price when new £76,855

This story was first featured in evo issue 322.