Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.1, 2015-16): Stuttgart's answer to the McLaren 675LT

With frequent servicing you’re unlikely to run into many reliability issues, even with repeated track use. Given regular oil changes the flat-six can withstand serious exercise, but be sure to check for bodywork scars from trips to the gravel trap – the RS’s front wings, bonnet, rear spoiler and engine lid are made from carbonfibre, so repairs aren’t cheap.

What's it like to drive?

The RS’s 4.0-litre engine has its red line at 8800rpm compared to 9000rpm in the standard GT3, and although the screaming top end is still very definitely worth reaching for you don’t get the GT3’s final 500rpm banzai flourish.

However, the trade-off is that the RS’s acceleration feels much stronger from lower down the rev range, giving a greater sense of flexibility and muscularity that is much closer in feeling to the old Mezger engine. With the intakes now positioned to take advantage of the vents in the hips, there is also a ram air effect at high speed, pushing the power above the quoted 493bhp.

With outright performance a priority in the GT3 RS it’s no surprise to find a seven-speed PDK ‘box the only option and while we still miss the interactivity of a third pedal and a manual gearlever, there can be no complaints about the way PDK goes about its business. Shifts are ruthlessly fast, yet so clinically smooth that they never unsettle the car and the excitement of a full-bore upshift punching through, sustaining the onward rush almost seamlessly, is something I think it would take a long time to get bored of. Ferrari’s dual clutch ‘gearbox might still be the most entertaining, but in this iteration Porsche’s PDK feels like the fastest.

The RS was initially launched at the inordinately fun yet extremely demanding Bilster Berg circuit in Germany. The numerous crests (there is one that makes Laguna Seca’s corkscrew look like child’s play), compressions and cambers could and should unsettle a 911 horribly, yet the RS is staggering in its stability and in the confidence it inspires.