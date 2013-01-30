Used Porsche 911 (991, 2011 - 2018) review – should you buy the unloved 911?

The 991 represented probably, for better or worse, the second biggest moment of change in the history of the Porsche 911, after the move to water cooling and the 996 platform. The 991 is for enthusiasts the unloved generation of 911 – a larger, less involving, less tactile 911 that strayed the furthest from what made the originals so beloved.

Arriving in 2011, the 991 was the first wholesale change to the 911 Carrera’s body in white for 14 years. The result was the largest 911 yet, the 991 being 56mm longer, with a 100mm longer wheelbase. The front and rear overhangs were also reduced by 32mm and 12mm respectively. On the plus side, thanks to careful material use, the 991 Carrera did drop in weight in its most basic forms and add rigidity, by comparison to the 997, to under 1400kg. Even so, bigger brakes with the option of ceramics ensured improved stopping power.

The overall look is smoother, sleeker, slipperier and more modern than the 997 it replaced. The front features bulbous swept-back lights and dayrunners flanking the side vents. At the rear, a taller tail is punctuated by sharp blade-like lights, topped with a much wider active wing.