The Volkswagen Golf R got off to a rocky start. In its first Mk6 generation outing, it infilled very little dynamic appeal to counterbalance the loss of personality caused by the move from warbling VR6s to a flat turbo four. We found in our extensive testing that the Mk7 Golf R, righted those wrongs in spectacular style, as one of the most dynamically satisfying hot hatches of the 2010s. That its successor has yet to match it cements just what a special hot hatch it is.

Golf Rs are today, and always have been, pricey from new, but with a good few years passed since the last of the Mk7s left showrooms, and over a decade since the first were sold. What is arguably one of the first (and best) in the now prevalent hyper hatch breed, can now be picked up for new supermini money.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

This is one of our favourite hot Golfs, delivering fantastic point-to-point speed without the numbness of the technically related Audi S3 of the time. The sheer performance dominates at first: the EA888 turbocharged four-pot delivers massive thrust, peaking at 296bhp with 280lb ft of torque. That’s not far off what you get from today’s Mk8.5 Golf R, and the sprint to 62mph is dispatched in a very respectable 5.1sec.